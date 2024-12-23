Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2024 7:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2024 8:18 AM IST

    ഒരു പൊതിയും വാങ്ങരുത്; ആരെയും വിശ്വസിക്കരുത്

    ഒരു പൊതിയും വാങ്ങരുത്; ആരെയും വിശ്വസിക്കരുത്
    കുടുംബത്തെ കരകയറ്റാനുള്ള സ്വപ്നവുമായി ഗൾഫിലേക്ക് വിമാനം കയറുമ്പോൾ, തങ്ങളുടെ ലഗേജിലോമറ്റോ ഒരു തരത്തിലുള്ള ലഹരിവസ്തുക്കളോ നിരോധിത മരുന്നുകളോ ഇല്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തേണ്ടത് യാത്രചെയ്യുന്നവരുടെ മാത്രം ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണ് 

    കുവൈത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയായ മലപ്പുറം ഒമാനൂർ സ്വദേശി ഫൈസലിന് ഇതു രണ്ടാം ജന്മമാണ്. ഈ വർഷം ഫെബ്രുവരിയിൽ അവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങാനൊരുങ്ങവെയാണ് നാട്ടിൽനിന്ന് ബീഫും നടുവേദനക്കുള്ള ബെൽറ്റും കൊണ്ടുവരാമോ എന്നു ചോദിച്ച് സുഹൃത്ത് അർഷദ് വിളിക്കുന്നത്.

    പ്രവാസികളുടെ ബീഫ് പ്രിയം പ്രസിദ്ധമാണല്ലോ, ഫൈസൽ സമ്മതിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെ അർഷദിന്റെ സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ ഭദ്രമായി പൊതിഞ്ഞ പാർസൽ വീട്ടിൽ എത്തിച്ചുനൽകി. പാക്കിങ്ങിനിടെ എന്തോ സംശയം തോന്നിയാണ് പൊതി തുറന്നുനോക്കിയത്.

    ബീഫിനും ബെൽറ്റിനുമൊപ്പം പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക് പാക്കിൽ പ്ലാസ്റ്ററിട്ട് ഒട്ടിച്ച നിലയിൽ ഒരു കുപ്പിയുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. അതിലെന്തായിരുന്നെന്നല്ലേ-കഞ്ചാവ്! രാത്രി തന്നെ ഫൈസൽ വാഴക്കാട് സ്റ്റേഷനിലെത്തി പരാതി നൽകി. തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ നാട്ടിലുള്ള രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിലാവുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഏതോ ഒരു ഉൾവിളിയാൽ അവസാന നിമിഷം ആ പൊതി പരിശോധിക്കാൻ തോന്നിയില്ലായിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ ഫൈസൽ കുടുങ്ങിയേനെ.

    നാട്ടിലെ എല്ലാ വിഭവങ്ങളും ഗൾഫിലും ഗൾഫ് സാധനങ്ങൾ നാട്ടിലെ ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റുകളിലും സുലഭമായി കിട്ടുമെങ്കിലും, പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവരിലേക്ക് ഒരു സ്നേഹപ്പൊതിയെത്തിക്കൽ പ്രവാസി കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇന്നും പ്രിയം തന്നെയാണ്. ഗൾഫ് നാടുകളിലേക്ക് ആരെങ്കിലും മടങ്ങുമ്പോൾ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾക്കും സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്കുമായി പലഹാരങ്ങളും വീട്ടിൽ പാകം ചെയ്ത ഭക്ഷണ വിഭവങ്ങളും അവശ്യവസ്തുക്കളും പാർസലായി കൊടുത്തയക്കുന്ന ശീലത്തിന് ഇപ്പോഴും മാറ്റമില്ല.

    പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവർ എന്നു കരുതുന്നവർ എത്തിച്ചുനൽകുന്ന ഇത്തരം പാർസലുകൾ പരിശോധിക്കാഞ്ഞതുകൊണ്ടുമാത്രം കേസിൽ അകപ്പെട്ട് ആയുസ്സിന്റെ വലിയൊരു പങ്കും വിദേശരാജ്യത്തെ ജയിലിൽ കഴിയാൻ വിധിക്കപ്പെട്ടവർ നിരവധിയാണെന്ന് ഗൾഫ് നാടുകളിലെ സാമൂഹികപ്രവർത്തകർ സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.

    വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽവെച്ച് ലഗേജിന്റെ തൂക്കം അഡ്ജസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ ഒന്നുപിടിക്കാമോ എന്നു ചോദിക്കുന്ന സഹയാത്രികരെ സഹായിക്കാൻനിന്നാലും ഈ ദുരന്തം സംഭവിച്ചേക്കാം. പറ്റില്ല എന്ന് തറപ്പിച്ചു പറയാൻ ഒരു മടിയും വിചാരിക്കേണ്ടതില്ല.

    വിദേശ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ പിടിക്കപ്പെട്ട ശേഷം, ചതിക്കപ്പെട്ടതാണെന്ന് പരിഭവിച്ചിട്ട് കാര്യമില്ലെന്ന് നിയമവിദഗ്ധരും സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. തൊണ്ടിമുതൽ ഉൾപ്പെടെ തെളിവുകൾ എതിരാവുന്നതിനാൽ ശിക്ഷ അനുഭവിക്കുകയല്ലാതെ മറ്റു മാർഗങ്ങളില്ല.

    ശിക്ഷ കഠിനം; കേസ് നടത്തിപ്പിനും ചെലവേറെ

    മയക്കുമരുന്ന്, ലഹരി ഉൾപ്പെടെ കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങൾക്കെതിരെ തുറന്ന പോരാട്ടം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങൾ. ലഹരി ഉപയോഗവും, ലഹരികടത്തും, കച്ചവടവുമെല്ലാം ഇവിടങ്ങളിൽ ഗുരുതരമായ കുറ്റകൃത്യമാണ്. 10 മുതൽ 25 വർഷം വരെ ദീർഘകാലം തടവും വധശിക്ഷയുമാണ് വിവിധ രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ വിധിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത്.

    കഞ്ചാവ്, ഹഷീഷ്, ഹെറോയിൻ, എം.ഡി.എം.എ തുടങ്ങിയ ലഹരിവസ്തുക്കളോ ഇവ അടങ്ങിയ പദാർഥങ്ങളോ കടത്തരുതെന്ന് വിവിധ ഗൾഫു രാജ്യങ്ങൾ കർശനമായി നിർദേശിക്കുന്നു. ന്യൂറോ സംബന്ധമായ വിവിധ ചികിത്സകൾക്കായി ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന മരുന്നുകളും വിലക്കപ്പെട്ടവയുടെ പട്ടികയിലുണ്ട്.

    നിരോധിത വിഭാഗത്തിലുള്ള സൈക്കോ ആക്ടിവ്, സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് മെഡിസിനുകളുടെ വിവരങ്ങൾ ഖത്തർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ രാജ്യങ്ങൾ ഔദ്യോഗികമായി പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ലഹരിയുമായി പിടിക്കപ്പെട്ടാൽ കുറ്റകൃത്യത്തിന്റെ സ്വഭാവമനുസരിച്ച് തടവും വലിയ തുക പിഴയും ശേഷം, നാടുകടത്തലുമാണ് ശിക്ഷ വിധിക്കുന്നത്.

    ചിലപ്പോഴത് വധശിക്ഷവരെ ആയേക്കാം. ജയിൽ വാസത്തിന് പുറമെ, മൂന്നു ലക്ഷം റിയാൽ (69 ലക്ഷം രൂപ) മുതൽ അഞ്ചുലക്ഷം റിയാൽ (1.16 കോടി രൂപ) വരെ പിഴയുമാണ് ഖത്തറിന്റെ ലഹരിവിരുദ്ധ നിയമ പ്രകാരമുള്ള ശിക്ഷ. ലഹരികടത്തുക എന്ന ഉദ്ദേശ്യത്തോടെ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് അല്ലെങ്കിൽ സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് പദാർഥങ്ങൾ കയറ്റുമതി ചെയ്യുകയോ ഇറക്കുമതി ചെയ്യുകയോ ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്ക് വധശിക്ഷയോ ജീവപര്യന്തമോ നേരിടേണ്ടിവരും.

    ലഹരിമരുന്നുകളുടെ കച്ചവടവും ഉപയോഗവുമെല്ലാം കഠിനശിക്ഷ ലഭിക്കുന്ന കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങൾതന്നെ. ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിച്ചതിനു പിടിക്കപ്പെട്ടാൽ ആറു മാസം മുതൽ മൂന്നുവർഷം വരെ തടവും, 10,000 റിയാൽ മുതൽ 20,000 റിയാൽവരെ പിഴയുമാണ് ശിക്ഷ. ലഹരിപദാർഥങ്ങൾ ഇറക്കുമതി ചെയ്യുകയോ കൈവശം വെക്കുകയോ ഏറ്റെടുക്കുകയോ വാങ്ങുകയോ സ്വീകരിക്കുകയോ കൊണ്ടുപോകുകയോ ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കുകയോ വേർതിരിച്ചെടുക്കുകയോ നിർമിക്കുകയോ ചെയ്യുന്നതും കുറ്റകരമാണ്.

    ലഹരി അനുബന്ധ കേസുകളുടെ നടത്തിപ്പ് ചെലവേറിയതാണ്. അഭിഭാഷക ചെലവ് ചുരുങ്ങിയത് എട്ടു ലക്ഷം രൂപയാവും. തൊണ്ടിസഹിതമാണ് പിടിക്കപ്പെടുന്നതെങ്കിൽ എത്ര കേസ് നടത്തിയാലും മോചനം ക്ഷിപ്രസാധ്യമല്ലതാനും. ഇതോടെ, പലപ്പോഴും വിധിയെ പഴിച്ച് ശിക്ഷ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി ശിഷ്ടകാലം തീർക്കുകയല്ലാതെ മറ്റു വഴികളില്ലാതെ വരുന്നു.

    ഇന്ത്യൻ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ ഡ്രഗ് ഡിറ്റക്ഷൻ വേണം

    പോക്കറ്റിൽ അബദ്ധത്തിലൊരു നഖംവെട്ടിയോ സിഗരറ്റ് ലൈറ്ററോ പെട്ടാൽപ്പോലും ഇന്ത്യയിലെ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ ബഹളമാണ്. പിന്നെ, ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യലുകളും ആവർത്തിച്ചുള്ള പരിശോധനകളുമായി. സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിന് ഇതെല്ലാം അനിവാര്യമാണെങ്കിലും ഇതേ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങൾ വഴി കടന്നുപോവുന്ന കഞ്ചാവും ഹഷീഷും സിന്തറ്റിക് ലഹരി വസ്തുക്കളുമൊന്നും അധികൃതരുടെയോ യന്ത്ര സംവിധാനങ്ങളുടെയോ കണ്ണിൽ തടയുന്നില്ലെന്നതാണ് സത്യം.

    ലഹരിവസ്തുക്കൾ കണ്ടെത്താൻ ലളിതമായ അത്യാധുനിക സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ ലോകമെങ്ങും ലഭ്യമാണെങ്കിലും ഇന്ത്യൻ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ ഇപ്പോഴും അവ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നില്ല.

    വിദേശങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കാരുടെ ലഗേജുകളിൽ ലഹരി മരുന്നുകൾ ഒളിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്നു കണ്ടെത്താൻ ആവശ്യമായ പരിശോധന ഇന്ത്യൻ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ നടത്തണമെന്ന ആവശ്യവുമായി പ്രവാസി സംഘടനകൾ കേന്ദ്ര വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം, വിവിധ ഗൾഫു രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ നയതന്ത്ര പ്രതിനിധികൾ, ഡി.ജി.സി.എ എന്നിവർക്കെല്ലാം നിവേദനങ്ങളും അപേക്ഷകളും പലവുരു നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഡ്രഗ് ഡിറ്റക്ഷൻ ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ സ്ഥാപിക്കുക വഴി മനഃപൂർവമോ ചതിയിൽ കുരുങ്ങിയോ പ്രവാസി യാത്രക്കാർ ലഹരി ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരോധിത വസ്തുക്കൾ ഗൾഫു നാടുകളിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നത് തടയാനും ഗുരുതരമായ നിയമ പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങളിൽപ്പെടുന്നത് ഒഴിവാക്കാനും കഴിയുമെന്ന് പ്രമുഖ നിയമജ്ഞനായ അഡ്വ. നിസാർ കോച്ചേരിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഖത്തറിലെ പ്രവാസി കോഓഡിനേഷൻ കമ്മിറ്റി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിക്കുന്നു.

    വിദേശങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് വരുന്ന യാത്രക്കാരുടെ ലഗേജുകളിൽ കർശനമായി നടത്തുന്ന പരിശോധനകൾ വിദേശത്തേക്ക് പുറപ്പെടുന്നവരിലും സജീവമാക്കിയാൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ ലഹരികടത്ത് കേസിൽപ്പെട്ട് വിദേശജയിലിലാവുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിന് തടയിടാനാവും. 

    ടി.​കെ. മ​നാ​ഫ്, ന​ജീം കൊ​ച്ചു​ക​ലു​ങ്ക്, ബി​നീ​ഷ് തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളോ​ടെ.... (അവസാനിച്ചു)

    TAGS:FraudDrugsExpatriateKerala News
