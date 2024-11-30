Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightറൂസ്​ വെൽറ്റി​ന്റെ...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 1:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 1:17 AM GMT

    റൂസ്​ വെൽറ്റി​ന്റെ വടി, ട്രംപി​ന്റെ അടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റൂസ്​ വെൽറ്റി​ന്റെ വടി, ട്രംപി​ന്റെ അടി
    cancel

    യു.​എ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി വീ​ണ്ടും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ്​ ട്രം​പ്​ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ വേ​ള​യി​ൽ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന്​ താ​നൊ​രു സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ദൂ​ത​ൻ ആ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ്; കേ​വ​ല​മൊ​രു സ​മാ​ധാ​ന കാം​ക്ഷി​യ​ല്ല, ശ​ക്ത​നാ​യ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന സം​സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​ൻ. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലും ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധ​വും യു​െ​ക്ര​യ്​​ൻ-​റ​ഷ്യ യു​ദ്ധ​വും താ​ൻ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന ട്രം​പ്​ മാ​തൃ​കാ പു​രു​ഷ​രാ​യി ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യ​ത് മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യ ജോ​ർ​ജ് വാ​ഷി​ങ്​​ട​ണി​നെ​യും ടെ​ഡി റൂ​സ് വെ​ൽ​റ്റി​നെ​യു​മാ​ണ്....

    യു.​എ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി വീ​ണ്ടും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ്​ ട്രം​പ്​ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ വേ​ള​യി​ൽ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന്​ താ​നൊ​രു സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ദൂ​ത​ൻ ആ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ്; കേ​വ​ല​മൊ​രു സ​മാ​ധാ​ന കാം​ക്ഷി​യ​ല്ല, ശ​ക്ത​നാ​യ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന സം​സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​ൻ. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലും ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധ​വും യു​െ​ക്ര​യ്​​ൻ-​റ​ഷ്യ യു​ദ്ധ​വും താ​ൻ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന ട്രം​പ്​ മാ​തൃ​കാ പു​രു​ഷ​രാ​യി ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യ​ത് മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യ ജോ​ർ​ജ് വാ​ഷി​ങ്​​ട​ണി​നെ​യും ടെ​ഡി റൂ​സ് വെ​ൽ​റ്റി​നെ​യു​മാ​ണ്. പ​ക്ഷേ, മാ​തൃ​കാ​പു​രു​ഷ​നാ​യ റൂ​സ് വെ​ൽ​റ്റി​​ന്റെ ‘സൗ​മ്യ​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക, എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, കൂ​ടെ എ​പ്പോ​ഴും ഒ​രു വ​ടി കൈ​വ​ശം​വെ​ക്കു​ക’ എ​ന്ന ശൈ​ലി പി​ന്തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ള​ല്ല ട്രം​പ്. സൗ​മ്യ​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച​ല്ല, ആ​​ക്രോ​ശ​വും പ​രി​ഹാ​സ​വും പ​ര​നി​ന്ദ​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ്​ ശീ​ലം. വേ​ണ്ടി​ട​ത്തും വേ​ണ്ടാ​ത്തി​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ല്ലാം വ​ടി​പ്ര​യോ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്യും. അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​പ്പോ​ഴും പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന കാ​ല​ത്തും പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ക​യോ, വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും തു​റ​ന്ന​ടി​ച്ച്​ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഒ​രു പി​ശു​ക്കും കാ​ണി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​​ലെ സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന ചു​മ​ത​ല​ക​ൾ വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു ശ്രേ​ണി​യി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ഒ​ന്ന്, പ​ഴ​യ ന​വ​യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക​ർ എ​ന്ന​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​വ​രി​ൽ ശേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ. ഇ​റാ​നും ചൈ​ന​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ ക​ണ്ണി​മ​ചി​മ്മാ​ത്ത ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത​യാ​ണ്​ അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത. ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തേ​ത് ക​റ​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പ​ക്ഷ​ക്കാ​ർ. എ​ന്നും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ മു​ൻ​പ​ന്തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ട്രം​പ്. ജ​റൂ​സ​ല​മി​നെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​മാ​ണ​ല്ലോ. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം ആ ​കാ​ര്യം ട്രം​പ്​ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്ക് ധ​ന​ന​ഷ്ട​വും ആ​ൾ​നാ​ശ​വും വ​രു​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ അ​ത്ര ത​ൽ​പ​ര​ന​ല്ല ക​ക്ഷി. റി​യ​ൽ എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് മു​ത​ലാ​ളി​യാ​യ ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ എ​ല്ലാ നീ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളും വ്യാ​പാ​ര​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി കെ​ട്ടു​പി​ണ​ഞ്ഞു കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യാ​ണ്. യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ, പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച്​ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക, ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു നി​ര്‍ത്തു​ന്ന​തു ത​ന്നെ അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ, വാ​ണി​ജ്യ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ്. രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര​മീ​മാം​സാ ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ൻ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് ല​ച്ചി​ൻ​സ് കു​റ​ച്ചു മു​മ്പ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലെ യ​ഹൂ​ദ​സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ എ​ഴു​തു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി. മി​ക്ക കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സി.​ഇ.​ഒ, ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ -വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും മേ​ധാ​വി​ക​ൾ, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സാ​ര​ഥി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൺ​ത​ന്നെ കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള ആ ​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി യു.​എ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ആ​ഴ്ച​തോ​റും പ​ല വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ര്‍ച്ച​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. അ​തു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണി​പ്പോ​ൾ, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഏ​താ​നും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ട്രം​പും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ ചേ​ര്‍ത്തു​പി​ടി​ച്ച്, സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് ഭീ​ക​ര​ത​യെ എ​തി​ര്‍ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും നേ​രെ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി ഉ​യ​ര്‍ത്തു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ലം എ​ന്താ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വ​ചി​ക്കു​ക സാ​ധ്യ​മ​ല്ല.

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യെ ഭ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന ആ​ൾ അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ് പ​റ​യേ​ണ്ട​തും. കാ​ര​ണം, ഓ​രോ വ​ർ​ഷ​വും മൂ​ന്നു ബി​ല്യ​ൻ യു.​എ​സ് ഡോ​ള​റാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നു ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ത് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ആ​കെ ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന വി​ദേ​ശ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ഞ്ചി​ലൊ​ന്ന്​ വ​രും. ഏ​താ​യാ​ലും, ജ​നു​വ​രി മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ, ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് വൈ​റ്റ്ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ഉ​പ​വി​ഷ്ട​നാ​കു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ, ച​ര​ടു​വ​ലി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു പു​തി​യ ത​ന്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മെ​ന​യു​ക​യാ​കും. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​വ​ർ കാ​ണാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​രു പു​തി​യ ലോ​ക​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് യാ​ഥാ​ര്‍ഥ്യം. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ അ​പ്ര​മാ​ദി​ത്വം അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തെ കാ​ര്യം. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ മു​മ്പ്​ ബ്രൂ​ക്കി​ങ്സ് ഫോ​റി​ൻ പോ​ളി​സി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യ ബ്രൂ​സ് ജോ​ൺ​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഒ​രു അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ത​ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റി​ലെ മാ​റി​വ​രു​ന്ന ഭൗ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ടീ​യം വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​യി വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ സ്വാ​ധീ​നം മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ നാ​ൾ​ക്കു​നാ​ൾ ക്ഷ​യി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി​യ യോ​ഗം ചൈ​ന​യും റ​ഷ്യ​യും ത​ന്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ ക​രു​നീ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഒ​പ്പം നി​ർ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്നും നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്നു കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ന്നു​കൂ​ടി പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. അ​ന്ന്​ വൈ​രി​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​റാ​നും സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യും ഇ​​പ്പോ​ൾ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ്. നേ​ര​ത്തേ, സൗ​ദി​യെ അ​ലോ​സ​ര​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ഹൂ​തി​ക​ളും കൂ​ടെ നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു. യ​മ​നി​ക​ളെ റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ സേ​ന​യി​ൽ റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള പു​ടി​ന്റെ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ്​ മ​റ്റൊ​രു സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സം. ഇ​റാ​നും ചൈ​ന​യും ഉ​ത്ത​ര കൊ​റി​യ​യും റ​ഷ്യ​യു​ടെ കൂ​ടെ നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു. ഈ​യൊ​രു സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ, ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന് പ​ഴ​യ​തു​പോ​ലെ ക​ള​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങു​ക അ​ത്ര എ​ളു​പ്പ​മാ​വി​ല്ല.

    ന​വം​ബ​ർ 28ന് ​ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി വ​ന്ന അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ വി​മാ​ന​വാ​ഹി​നി​ക്ക​പ്പ​ൽ ഹൂ​തി​ക​ൾ ത​ക​ര്‍ക്കു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക പ്ര​ത്യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പു​ത​ന്നെ റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യു​ദ്ധ​ക്ക​പ്പ​ലു​ക​ൾ ചെ​ങ്ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് കു​തി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ട്രം​പ്​ പ​ഴ​യ ട്രം​പ്​ ത​ന്നെ​യെ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ വി​ജ​യ​ശേ​ഷ​വും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ചു, പ​ക്ഷേ ലോ​കം പ​ഴ​യ ലോ​ക​മ​ല്ല എ​ന്ന തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വി​ല്ലാ​തെ കൈ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന ഒാ​രോ നീ​ക്ക​വും സ​ക​ല​രെ​യും പു​തി​യ കു​ഴ​പ്പ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ​കൊ​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​ക്കും എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന​കാ​ല​ത്തെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Donald Trump
    News Summary - Donald Trump
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick