    11 Jan 2025 6:43 AM IST
    11 Jan 2025 8:32 AM IST

    ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ: പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി പ​ട​ര്‍ന്ന നാ​ലു പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ള്‍

    ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ: പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി പ​ട​ര്‍ന്ന നാ​ലു പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ള്‍
    ‘‘ന​ന്മ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ക​യും സ​ത്ക​ര്‍മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ക​ല്‍പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ദു​ഷ്‌​ക​ര്‍മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ നി​രോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം നി​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​ക​ണം. അ​വ​ര്‍ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണു വി​ജ​യി​ക​ള്‍’’ (വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ 3:104)

    കേ​ര​ളീ​യ മ​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ ന​ട​പ്പു​രീ​തി​ക​ളെ ആ​ധു​നി​ക​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച് പ്ര​ബോ​ധ​ന-​സ​മു​ദാ​യ ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി രൂ​പം കൊ​ണ്ട ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ നാ​ലു പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ട് പി​ന്നി​ടു​ക​യാ​ണ്. എം.​എം. ബ​ശീ​ര്‍ മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ര്‍, സി.​എ​ച്ച്. ഐ​ദ​റൂ​സ് മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ര്‍, ഡോ.​യു.​ബാ​പ്പു​ട്ടി ഹാ​ജി എ​ന്നീ മ​ഹാ​ര​ഥ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സു​ന്നി മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി 1983 ഡി​സം​ബ​ര്‍ 26 (25-റ.​ആ​ഖി​ര്‍ 1404) നാ​ണ് ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ​ക്കു ശി​ല​പാ​കി​യ​ത്. ര​ണ്ട​ര വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം 1986 ജൂ​ണ്‍ 25ന് ​പ്ര​ഥ​മ ബാ​ച്ചി​നു പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​വും ന​ല്‍കി.

    സ​മ​ന്വ​യ മ​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​മൊ​രു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ നേ​ര​ത്തേ​യു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വ വി​ജ​യം ക​ണ്ടി​ല്ല. നി​ര​ന്ത​ര കൂ​ടി​യാ​ലോ​ച​ന​ക​ള്‍ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​ദൃ​ഷ്ടി​യോ​ടെ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍ ആ​ദ്യ ചു​വ​ടു​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. കേ​വ​ല​മൊ​രു വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സം​വി​ധാ​നം, അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ ഇ​ത​ര മ​ത സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്കൊ​രു ബ​ദ​ല്‍ എ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ ശി​ല്‍പി​ക​ളു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം.

    ഓ​ത്തു​പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളും പ​ള്ളി​ദ​ര്‍സു​ക​ളും അ​റ​ബി​ക് -ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളും മാ​ത്രം പ​രി​ചി​ത​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ല​രും പു​തി​യ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തോ​ട് വി​മു​ഖ​ത കാ​ണി​ച്ചു. ‘സ​മ​ന്വ​യം’ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ മ​ത​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ​മ്പ്ര​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന വി​മ​ര്‍ശ​നം പോ​ലു​മു​യ​ർ​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, നാ​ല് പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​പ്പു​റം സ​മ​ന്വി​ത​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത മ​ത​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ത​ന്നെ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    മ​ത​പ്ര​ബോ​ധ​ന-​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ-​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ രം​ഗ​ത്ത് നൂ​ത​ന​വും കാ​ലോ​ചി​ത​വു​മാ​യ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ യോ​ഗ്യ​രാ​യ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ​യു​ടെ എ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ​യും ദൗ​ത്യം.

    സ​മ​സ്ത കേ​ര​ള ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ല്‍ ഉ​ല​മാ​യു​ടെ​യും കീ​ഴ്ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ മ​ത-​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​കാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​നു​പു​റ​ത്തെ അ​ഗ​ണ്യ​കോ​ടി മു​സ്‌​ലിം​ക​ള്‍ക്കു​കൂ​ടി ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന അ​തി​യാ​യ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹം സ്ഥാ​പ​ക നേ​താ​ക്ക​ള്‍ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​വി​ടെ സം​വേ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ര്‍ദു​വി​ലെ പ്രാ​വീ​ണ്യം അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ആ ​ഭാ​ഷ​യെ തു​ട​ക്കം​തൊ​ട്ടേ സി​ല​ബ​സി​ല്‍ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഏ​ഴു​വ​ര്‍ഷം പി​ന്നി​ട്ട​പ്പോ​ള്‍ വി​വി​ധ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ബോ​ധ​ന പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​നു അ​യ​ച്ചു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി. വി​വി​ധ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ 1999ല്‍ ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്‍സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഫോ​ര്‍ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ക​ണ്ടം​പ​റ​റി സ്റ്റ​സീ​ഡ് (എ​ന്‍.​ഐ.​ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ്) കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​നു പു​റ​ത്തെ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഏ​റെ ഗു​ണ​ക​ര​മാ​യി. മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും ഉ​ര്‍ദു വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​മു​ള്ള ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ കാ​മ്പ​സ് ഇ​രു നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലെ സം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക കൈ​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കേ​ന്ദ്രം കൂ​ടി​യാ​യി പ​രി​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    2009ല്‍ ​ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്‌​സി​റ്റി​യാ​യി അ​പ്‌​ഗ്രേ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത ദാ​റു​ൽ ഹു​ദ​ക്ക് ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ദ ​യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്‌​സി​റ്റീ​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ദ ​ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് വേ​ള്‍ഡ്, ദ ​ലീ​ഗ് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്‌​സി​റ്റീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ത്വ​വും ഒ​രു ഡ​സ​നി​ല​ധി​കം രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര സ​ര്‍വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​ക​ളു​മാ​യി അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​വു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    കേ​ര​ളം, ല​ക്ഷ​ദ്വീ​പ്, ക​ര്‍ണാ​ട​ക, മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 30 യു.​ജി സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍, തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തും ക​ര്‍ണാ​ട​ക, ആ​ന്ധ്ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ്, മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര, അ​സം, പ​ശ്ചി​മ​ബം​ഗാ​ള്‍ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഓ​ഫ് കാ​മ്പ​സ് സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ള്‍, വ​നി​താ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​നാ​യി സ​ഹ്‌​റാ​വി​യ്യ, മ​ഹ്ദി​യ്യ കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ള്‍, പ്രാ​യ​ഭേ​ദ​മ​ന്യേ പൊ​തു​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​നാ​യി രൂ​പം ന​ല്‍കി​യ സെ​ന്റ​ര്‍ ഫോ​ര്‍ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ട്രെ​യി​നി​ങ് എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു. 28 ബാ​ച്ചു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 3345 ഹു​ദ​വി​ക​ള്‍ ഇ​തി​ന​കം ക​ര്‍മ​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി. നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ വി​വി​ധ കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 13295 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ​യു​ടെ പ​ഠി​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ്.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ എ​ല്ലാ​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ​യു​ടെ ഗു​ണ ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ള​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ണ്ടാ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടെ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹം. ഹാ​ദി​യ എ​ന്ന പൂ​ര്‍വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക്കു​കീ​ഴി​ല്‍ ഇ​തി​നാ​യി നി​ര​വ​ധി പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​തി​നാ​റു സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 2689 മ​ക്ത​ബു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഹാ​ദി​യ​ക്കു​കീ​ഴി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ബി​ഹാ​ർ കി​ഷ​ന്‍ഗ​ഞ്ചി​ലെ ഖു​ര്‍ത്വു​ബ ഇ​ന്‍സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ഷ​ന​ട​ക്കം മ​റ്റു വി​വി​ധ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളും മു​ന്നേ​റു​ന്നു. ഭൂ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക​തീ​ത​മാ​യി ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വ്യാ​പി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ആ​ലോ​ച​ന​ക​ളും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​ണ്. ഈ​യൊ​രു ല​ക്ഷ്യം മു​ന്നി​ല്‍ക്ക​ണ്ട് വി​വി​ധ വി​ദേ​ശ ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ള്‍ പ​ഠി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത സൗ​ക​ര്യം ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഹാ​ദി​യ​ക്കു കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള റീ​ഡ് ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ ഓ​ണ്‍ലൈ​ന്‍-​ഓ​ഫ് ലൈ​ന്‍ കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ള്‍ വ​ഴി 23ല​ധി​കം രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ക്കാ​ണി​പ്പോ​ള്‍ മ​ത​വി​ജ്ഞാ​നം പ​ക​ര്‍ന്നു​ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    വി​ദേ​ശ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ക്കു​കൂ​ടി പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​നു​പു​റ​ത്ത് ഒ​രു അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര കാ​മ്പ​സ്, ഒ​രു സ​മ്പൂ​ര്‍ണ ഓ​ണ്‍ലൈ​ന്‍ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് സ​ര്‍വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല എ​ന്നി​വ ആ​ലോ​ച​ന​യി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ​ക്കു ബീ​ജാ​വാ​പം ന​ല്‍കി​യ സു​ന്നി മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​നെ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​നു​പു​റ​ത്ത് പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളും ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു.

    40 വ​ര്‍ഷം മു​മ്പ് ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ള്‍ പ​ല​രും സം​ശ​യ​ഗ്ര​സ്ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ന​ട​പ്പു മാ​തൃ​ക​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് വി​ഭി​ന്ന​മാ​യി സ​ജ്ജീ​ക​രി​ച്ച ഒ​രു സം​വി​ധാ​നം പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക​ത​ക്കു​മു​ന്നി​ല്‍ കാ​ലി​ട​റു​മോ എ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​രു​ടെ സം​ശ​യം. പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ത​റ​ക്ക​ല്ലി​ട്ട് ക​ണ്ണി​യ്യ​ത്ത് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ര്‍ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി പ്ര​യാ​ണ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ദാ​റു​ല്‍ഹു​ദ സ​ര്‍വ​ശ​ക്ത​ന്റെ അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്താ​ല്‍ ഒ​രു പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി അ​തി​ദ്രു​തം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. വി​മ​ര്‍ശ​ക​രേ​ക്കാ​ള്‍ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന​വും ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന ഗു​ണ​കാം​ക്ഷി​ക​ളു​ടെ വ​ലി​യൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം എ​ന്നും കൂ​ടെ​യു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ആ​ത്മ​ധൈ​ര്യം.

