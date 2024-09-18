Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    18 Sep 2024 1:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    18 Sep 2024 3:12 AM GMT

    നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​ല​ക്കാ​ത്ത നി​ല​വി​ളി

    നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​ല​ക്കാ​ത്ത നി​ല​വി​ളി
    ക​ട്ട​വ​നെ കി​ട്ടി​യി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ കി​ട്ടി​യ​വ​നെ കു​ടു​ക്കും എ​ന്ന​ത്​ വെ​റു​​മൊ​രു പ​ഴ​മൊ​ഴി​യ​ല്ല. കൊ​ല​കേ​സ്​ പ്ര​തി​യെ കി​ട്ടാ​തെ വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​യെ കു​ടു​ക്കി തൂ​ക്കു​ക​യ​റി​ന്‍റെ അ​റ്റം വ​രെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച ച​രി​ത്ര​മു​ണ്ട്​ കൊ​ല്ലം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്. കു​ണ്ട​റ​യി​ൽ ആ​ലീ​സ്​ എ​ന്ന വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​യെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗ​ക്കൊ​ല ചെ​യ്​​ത കേ​സി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ കു​ടു​ക്കി​യ ഗി​രീ​ഷ്​ കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്ന നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ​ക്ക്​​ വി​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ഹോ​മി​ച്ച​ത്​ 10 വ​ർ​ഷം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജൂ​ണി​ൽ​ കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ര​ന​ല്ല എ​ന്നു​ക​ണ്ട്​ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ വി​ട്ട​യ​ച്ച ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി...

    ക​ട്ട​വ​നെ കി​ട്ടി​യി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ കി​ട്ടി​യ​വ​നെ കു​ടു​ക്കും എ​ന്ന​ത്​ വെ​റു​​മൊ​രു പ​ഴ​മൊ​ഴി​യ​ല്ല. കൊ​ല​കേ​സ്​ പ്ര​തി​യെ കി​ട്ടാ​തെ വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​യെ കു​ടു​ക്കി തൂ​ക്കു​ക​യ​റി​ന്‍റെ അ​റ്റം വ​രെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച ച​രി​ത്ര​മു​ണ്ട്​ കൊ​ല്ലം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്. കു​ണ്ട​റ​യി​ൽ ആ​ലീ​സ്​ എ​ന്ന വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​യെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗ​ക്കൊ​ല ചെ​യ്​​ത കേ​സി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ കു​ടു​ക്കി​യ ഗി​രീ​ഷ്​ കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്ന നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ​ക്ക്​​ വി​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ഹോ​മി​ച്ച​ത്​ 10 വ​ർ​ഷം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജൂ​ണി​ൽ​ കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ര​ന​ല്ല എ​ന്നു​ക​ണ്ട്​ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ വി​ട്ട​യ​ച്ച ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി അ​ഞ്ചു​ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​വും വി​ധി​ച്ചു. 2013 ജൂ​ൺ 11നാ​ണ്​ ആ​ലീ​സ്​ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്​ (57) കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മ​റ്റൊ​രു​കേ​സി​ൽ ജ​യി​ലി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഗി​രീ​ഷ്​ ഈ ​കൊ​ല ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ ഏ​താ​നും ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ്​ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. സം​ശ​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത ഇ​യാ​ളെ​ത്തേ​ടി കു​ണ്ട​റ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ജ്യേ​ഷ്​​ഠ​നെ​യും പ്ര​തി​യാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ്​ വി​ര​ട്ടി​യോ​ടി​ച്ചു.

    ചി​ല്ല​റ മോ​ഷ​ണ​വും പോ​ക്ക​റ്റ​ടി​യും മ​ദ്യ​പാ​ന​വു​മെ​ല്ലാ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ വീ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ആ​രും തി​രി​ഞ്ഞു നോ​ക്കി​യി​ല്ല. യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ കി​ട്ടാ​താ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ചോ​ദി​ക്കാ​നാ​രു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ത​ന്നെ എ​ളു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്​ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ഗി​രീ​ഷ്​ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഒ​രു വി​ര​ല​ട​യാ​ളം പോ​ലും തെ​ളി​വാ​യി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ആ​ലീ​സി​​നെ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ​പോ​ലും ക​ണ്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. തെ​ളി​വെ​ടു​പ്പി​നെ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ൽ അ​വി​ടെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ്​ ആ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ വീ​ടു​പോ​ലും കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്​ . ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ചു​മ​ത​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ അ​ഡ്വ.​ സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​റാ​ണ്​ ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ പൊ​ള്ള​ത്ത​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൊ​ളി​ച്ച്​ ഈ ​നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​യു​ടെ മോ​ച​നം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    1. ഹൈ കോടതി കുറ്റമുക്തനാക്കിയ ഗിരീഷ്  2. വി​ഘ്​​നേഷ്​

    ത​ല്ലി​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സ്വ​പ്​​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പാ​ണ്​ കൊ​ല്ലം കി​ളി​കൊ​ല്ലൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​യാ​യ സൈ​നി​ക​നും സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നു​മെ​തി​രെ പ്രാ​കൃ​ത​മാ​യ മ​ർ​ദ​ന മു​റ​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. ’22 ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ്​ 25ന്​ ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​വ​രെ കാ​ണാ​ൻ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തി​ന്‍റെ പേ​രി​ൽ ​സൈ​നി​ക​ൻ കൊ​റ്റ​ങ്ക​ര പേ​രൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്ദീ​വ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ഷ്ണു​വും സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ വി​ഘ്​​നേ​ഷും സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ന്ന്​ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​രെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ സം​ഭ​വം ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ: ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലു​ള്ള സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​ന്​ ജാ​മ്യ​മെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​യി ഒ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ര​ൻ വി​ഘ്​​നേ​ഷി​നെ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ വി​ളി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ത്തി. എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കേ​സ്​ ആ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ കോ​ൺ​സ്റ്റ​ബി​ൾ റാ​ങ്ക്​ ലി​സ്റ്റി​ലു​ള്ള വി​ഘ്​​നേ​ഷ്​ ജാ​മ്യം നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​സ​മ​യം വി​ഘ്​​നേ​ഷി​​നെ തി​ര​ക്കി വി​ഷ്ണു സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി. അ​വി​ടെ​വെ​ച്ച്​ ബൈ​ക്ക്​ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നെ ചൊ​ല്ലി ഒ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യി ത​ർ​ക്ക​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി.

    പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ര​ൻ വി​ഷ്ണു​വി​നെ ത​ല്ലു​ന്ന​തും സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ള്ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ വ​ലി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ പോ​കു​ന്ന​തും വി​ഘ്​​നേ​ഷ്​ മൊ​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ​ പ​ക​ർ​ത്തി. ഇ​തോ​ടെ ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ള്ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യി മ​ർ​ദി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ കേ​സും പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന കേ​സും അ​ട​ക്കം ചാ​ർ​ത്തി ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​യും ന​ൽ​കി. സൈ​നി​ക​ന്‍റെ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​വാ​ഹം മു​ട​ങ്ങി. 12 ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​രു​വ​രും റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ലാ​യ​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ മ​ജി​സ്​​ട്രേ​റ്റി​നോ​ട്​ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ ക്രൂ​ര​ത വി​വ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്​ കോ​ട​തി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ന്ന്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യി സ​സ്​​​പെ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഏ​മാ​ന്മാ​രെ​ല്ലാം സ​ർ​വി​സി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി. പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​ക്ര​മ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ​ പോ​ലും പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നി​ല്ല. എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി​യു​ടെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഈ ​റി​​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​നാ​യി ഡി.​വൈ.​എ​ഫ്​.​ഐ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യ താ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​ശ​ശി​യെ വ​​രെ ക​ണ്ടു​വെ​ന്ന്​ വി​ഘ്​​നേ​ഷ്​ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു, കി​ട്ടി​യി​ല്ല. കേ​സ്​ എ​ങ്ങു​മെ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ല. ​പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ​തിരായ കേ​സ്​ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ചാ​ൽ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തിരായ കേ​സും പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ​ത്രെ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശം. പൊ​ലീ​സാ​കാ​ൻ കൊ​തി​ച്ച വി​ഘ്​​നേ​ഷ്​ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​ത്ത്​ ചെ​റി​യ മാ​ട​ക്ക​ട​യു​മാ​യി ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു.

    -എം. ​ഷ​റ​ഫു​ല്ലാ​ഖാ​ൻ

    വി​നാ​യ​ക​ൻ എ​ന്തി​ന്, എ​ങ്ങ​നെ മ​രി​ച്ചു?

    മരിച്ച വിനായകൻ

    മരിച്ച വിനായകൻ

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഏ​ങ്ങ​ണ്ടി​യൂ​ർ ച​ക്കാ​ണ്ട​ൻ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ വി​നാ​യ​ക​ൻ (19) എ​ന്ന ദ​ലി​ത്​ യു​വാ​വി​നെ​യും സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​നെ​യും ഒ​രു​നാ​ൾ പാ​വ​റ​ട്ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ പി​ടി​ച്ച്​ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ വി​ട്ട​യ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​നാ​യ​ക​നെ അ​ടു​ത്ത ദി​വ​സം വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ക്ഷേ​പം വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​വു​ക​യും ‘പി​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ’ ര​ണ്ടു​ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​രെ സ​സ്​​പെ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും കേ​സ്​ എ​ങ്ങു​മെ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ല. കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്‍റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ട തു​ട​ര​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്ത ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച്​ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്​ മ​റ്റെ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും കാ​ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്​ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാ​ൻ തെ​ളി​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന ന്യാ​യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ബ​ദ്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല​ത്ത്​ ക​ണ്ട​ത്. ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ചി​ന്‍റെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി​യ നി​വേ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​നും ഫ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വി​നാ​യ​ക​ന് ജ​ന​നേ​ന്ദ്രി​യ​ത്തി​ല​ട​ക്കം മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ​താ​യു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ന്നീ​ട് പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നു. വി​നാ​യ​ക​ന്‍റെ മു​ടി പി​ഴു​തെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ബൂ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ച​വി​ട്ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. മോ​ഷ​ണ​ക്കു​റ്റം ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ർ​ദ​നം. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, വി​നാ​യ​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യാ പ്രേ​ര​ണ​ക്കു​റ്റം നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് കോ​ട​തി​യെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​ടി​ച്ചു​പ​റി​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ കു​റ്റം സ​മ്മ​തി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​നാ​യ​ക​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ത​ല്ലി​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും ഇ​ത് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യാ​പ്രേ​ര​ണ അ​ല്ലെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് ഡി​വൈ.​എ​സ്.​പി വി.​എ. ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ്​ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്.​ മ​ക​​ന്റെ മ​ര​ണം സി.​ബി.​ഐ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ചേ​റ്റു​വ ഹാ​ർ​ബ​റി​ലെ ഐ.​എ​ൻ.​ടി.​യു.​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. നീ​തി​തേ​ടി ഏ​ത​റ്റം​വ​രെ​യും പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചു​പ​റ​യു​ന്നു ഈ ​പി​താ​വ്.

    കെ.​ പ​ര​മേ​ശ്വ​ര​ൻ

