Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightകോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ്​...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2024 1:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ്​ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ, വ്യാ​പാ​രി വി​രു​ദ്ധ ബ​ജ​റ്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ്​ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ, വ്യാ​പാ​രി വി​രു​ദ്ധ ബ​ജ​റ്റ്
    cancel

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യെ ഘ​ട്ടം ഘ​ട്ട​മാ​യി ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ​പ​ടി​യാ​യി​വേ​ണം കേ​ന്ദ്ര ബ​ജ​റ്റി​നെ കാ​ണാ​ൻ. ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളും കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റ്റ​വും അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന യാ​തൊ​ന്നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി നി​ർ​മ​ല സീ​താ​രാ​മ​ൻ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ലി​ല്ല. മ​റി​ച്ച്​ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ-​കോ​മേ​ഴ്‌​സ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും വ​ലി​യ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന​മാ​ണ് ബ​ജ​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ല്ലാ​യ്മ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചും...

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യെ ഘ​ട്ടം ഘ​ട്ട​മാ​യി ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ​പ​ടി​യാ​യി​വേ​ണം കേ​ന്ദ്ര ബ​ജ​റ്റി​നെ കാ​ണാ​ൻ. ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളും കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റ്റ​വും അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന യാ​തൊ​ന്നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി നി​ർ​മ​ല സീ​താ​രാ​മ​ൻ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ലി​ല്ല. മ​റി​ച്ച്​ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ-​കോ​മേ​ഴ്‌​സ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും വ​ലി​യ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന​മാ​ണ് ബ​ജ​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ല്ലാ​യ്മ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചും വി​ല​ക്ക​യ​റ്റം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വാ​ങ്ങ​ൽ ശേ​ഷി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി വി​പ​ണി​ക്ക് ഉ​ണ​ർ​വേ​കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല. ഒ​രു​വ​ശ​ത്തു തൊ​ഴി​ല​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ മ​റു​വ​ശ​ത്ത​ള ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള തൊ​ഴി​ലു​ക​ൾ​കൂ​ടി ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​യ​സ​മീ​പ​ന​മാ​ണ് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

     ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി​യി​ൽ തി​രു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളി​ല്ല

    ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി വ​രു​മാ​ന വ​ർ​ധ​ന​ അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​യി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ, എ​ട്ടാം വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു ക​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടും ഇ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു തു​ട​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ബ​ജ​റ്റ്​ പ്ര​തി​പാ​ദി​ച്ച​തേ​യി​ല്ല. വ​ൻ​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം ഇ​ൻ​പു​ട്ട് ടാ​ക്സ് ക്രെ​ഡി​റ്റ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ നി​ർ​ണ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ത്താ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ത​യാ​റാ​യി​ല്ല. ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി നി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ലും ചി​ല മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് സി​മ​ന്റി​ന്​ 28 ശ​ത​മാ​നം നി​കു​തി ഈ​ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് യാ​തൊ​രു ന്യാ​യീ​ക​ര​ണ​വു​മി​ല്ല. അ​ത് ഒ​രു ആ​ഡം​ബ​ര വ​സ്തു​വ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച്​ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ഘ​ട​ക​മാ​ണ്. ആ ​നി​കു​തി കു​റ​ച്ചാ​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ്യാ​പാ​രം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടും, തൊ​ഴി​ല​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കും, ഒ​രു​പാ​ട്​ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ വീ​ടു​നി​ർ​മാ​ണം ആ​ശ്വാ​സ​ക​ര​മാ​വും... പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​തൊ​ന്നും ബ​ജ​റ്റ് പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച​തേ​യി​ല്ല.

    ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി, ആ​ദാ​യ നി​കു​തി, സേ​വ​ന നി​കു​തി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് കേ​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് വി​വി​ധ ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ലു​ക​ളി​ലും കോ​ട​തി​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​യി കെ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​റി​യു​ടെ വ​ലി​യ ഒ​ര​ള​വു സ​മ​യ​വും അ​പ​ഹ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ത്ത​രം കേ​സു​ക​ൾ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നും ഒ​രു​പോ​ലെ ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​യാ​ണ്. അ​വ തീ​ർ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ സ​മ​ഗ്ര​മാ​യ ആം​ന​സ്റ്റി പ​ദ്ധ​തി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യും ഫ​ലം ക​ണ്ടി​ല്ല. അ​തേ സ​മ​യം, സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി തീ​രു​വ ആ​റു​ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​യി കു​റ​ച്ച ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വാ​ഗ​താ​ർ​ഹ​മാ​ണ്. ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്​ ത​ട​യാ​നും വ്യാ​പാ​രം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും അ​ത്​ സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​വും എ​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ.

     ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ക​രും

    കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളെ അ​ക​മ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് സ​ഹാ​യി​ച്ച്​ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ചെ​റു​കി​ട മേ​ഖ​ല​യെ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഫോ​ർ​മു​ല​യാ​ണ്​ ഈ ​ബ​ജ​റ്റ് മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ച്ച​ത്​. വ​ൻ​കി​ട മൂ​ല​ധ​ന പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും, സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​മാ​താ​ക്ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു നേ​രി​ട്ട് വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​വും കൂ​ടി​യാ​കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ക്കാ​രോ​ട് മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ചു​നേ​ടാ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​വി​ല്ല. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ ഇ​വി​ടെ മ​ത്സ​ര​മി​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​നാ​യു​ള്ള പോ​രാ​ട്ടം മാ​ത്ര​മേ​യു​ള്ളൂ. ഈ ​പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളെ ബ​ജ​റ്റ് സ​ഹാ​യി​ച്ചി​ല്ല എ​ന്നു​മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ആ​ഗോ​ള കു​ത്ത​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വ​ലി​യ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ദേ​ശ ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് നി​കു​തി നി​ല​വി​ലെ 40 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 35 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​യി കു​റ​ച്ചു.

    2019ൽ ​ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള നി​കു​തി വ​ലി​യ​തോ​തി​ൽ കു​റ​ച്ച​ശേ​ഷം വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത നി​കു​തി​ദാ​യ​ക​ർ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളേ​ക്കാ​ൾ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ നി​കു​തി അ​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്. റീ​ട്ടെ​യി​ൽ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വി​ദേ​ശ നി​ക്ഷേ​പം ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​മാ​ണ് ബ​ജ​റ്റ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. സ്റ്റാ​ർ​ട്ട​പ് ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വി​ദേ​ശ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ത്തി​ന്മേ​ൽ ചു​മ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ഏ​ഞ്ച​ൽ നി​കു​തി പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലാ​ക്കി​യ​തും അ​തി​​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സ​ർ​വേ പ്ര​കാ​രം 2025യി​ലെ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഇ-​കോ​മേ​ഴ്‌​സ് വി​പ​ണി 350 ബി​ല്യ​ൺ ഡോ​ള​ർ ക​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ്. വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച ഏ​താ​ണ്ട് 35 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ത് പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത വ്യാ​പാ​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​ടെ ത​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യെ​യാ​ണ് സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    പൊ​തു-​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ൽ ഇ-​കോ​മേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​വും, ഇ-​കോ​മേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ ടി.​ഡി.​എ​സ് നി​ര​ക്ക് ഒ​രു ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 0.1ശ​ത​മാ​നം ആ​യി കു​റ​ച്ച​തും ടി.​ഡി.​എ​സ്​ അ​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള കാ​ല​താ​മ​സം കു​റ്റ​ക​ര​മ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റി​യ​തു​മെ​ല്ലാം കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​തൊ​രു കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ച​ങ്ങാ​ത്ത ബ​ജ​റ്റ് ആ​ണെ​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Union Budget 2024
    News Summary - Corporate Friendly, Anti-Trader Budget
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick