    മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക്ക് മ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ലേ ജാ​തി​യു​ടെ ചീ​ഞ്ഞു​നാ​റ്റം?

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക്ക് മ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ലേ ജാ​തി​യു​ടെ ചീ​ഞ്ഞു​നാ​റ്റം?
    കേ​വ​ലം ആ​റു വ​യ​സ്സ് മാ​ത്ര​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു കു​ട്ടി​യെ മാ​ന​സി​ക​മാ​യും ശാ​രീ​രി​ക​മാ​യും വി​ഷ​മി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ചെ​യ്യി​ച്ച​ത് ബാ​ല​നീ​തി​യു​ടെ​കൂ​ടി ലം​ഘ​ന​മാ​ണ്. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ആ​ലോ​ച​ന​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് കു​ട്ടി​യോ​ട് ക്ലാ​സ് റൂം ​വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ കു​ട്ടി വി​സ​മ്മ​തം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​ക്ക് തെ​റ്റ് ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നുഇ​ടു​ക്കി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് ലോ​വ​ര്‍ പ്രൈ​മ​റി സ്കൂ​ളി​ല്‍ ര​ണ്ടാം ക്ലാ​സി​ല്‍ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​യോ​ട് അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക ജാ​തി...

    ഇ​ടു​ക്കി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് ലോ​വ​ര്‍ പ്രൈ​മ​റി സ്കൂ​ളി​ല്‍ ര​ണ്ടാം ക്ലാ​സി​ല്‍ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​യോ​ട് അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക ജാ​തി വി​വേ​ച​നം കാ​ണി​ച്ച​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച പ​രാ​തി എ.​ഇ.​ഒ​ക്കും സ്കൂ​ള്‍ ഹെ​ഡ്മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ​ക്കും ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. കു​റ്റാ​രോ​പി​ത​യെ താ​ക്കീ​ത് ചെ​യ്യാ​നേ സാ​ധി​ക്കൂ എ​ന്ന് ഹെ​ഡ്മാ​സ്റ്റ​റും എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ള്‍ ആ​യ​തി​നാ​ല്‍ സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് പ​രി​മി​തി​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് എ.​ഇ.​ഒ​യും പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി പ​ട്ടി​ക​വ​ര്‍ഗ പീ​ഡ​ന നി​രോ​ധ​ന നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യു​മാ​യി മാ​താ​വ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലെ​ത്തി. അ​തി​നി​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ച് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ പൊ​തു​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രി വി.​ശി​വ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​രാ​ള്‍ പ​നി​യും ത​ല​ക​റ​ക്ക​വും കാ​ര​ണം ക്ലാ​സി​ല്‍ ഛർ​ദി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ള്‍ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക ഒ​രു കു​ട്ടി​യോ​ട് അ​ത് വാ​രി​ക്ക​ള​യാ​ന്‍ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു, വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ള്‍ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി വാ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു എ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി​യി​ല്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ത​ന്‍റെ കു​ട്ടി​യെ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് മാ​ത്രം ഇ​ത് ചെ​യ്യി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ കാ​ര​ണം ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​ര്‍ ആ​യ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്‌ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​രി​യു​ടെ വാ​ദം. എ​ന്നാ​ലി​ത് സ്കൂ​ള്‍ അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളോ സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ മേ​ല​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളോ പ്ര​ഥ​മ​ദൃ​ഷ്ട്യാ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​വ​ര്‍ പു​ല​ര്‍ത്തി​യ നി​സ്സം​ഗ​ത സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ക്ലാ​സി​ല്‍ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള്‍ ഛർ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ചെ​റി​യ ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​ണ്. ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ഏ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​ക​യോ അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള്‍ അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത മ​റ്റാ​രെ​ങ്കി​ലും വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്ക​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യോ ആ​ണ് ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ട​ത്. സാ​മാ​ന്യ​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രാ​രും ആ ​പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് ചെ​യ്യി​പ്പി​ക്കി​ല്ല. ഏ​തൊ​രു സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ത് ചെ​യ്യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​വും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വ​ര​ഹി​ത​വു​മാ​ണ്. അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​ക്ക് പ​റ്റി​യ ‘ക്ഷ​മി​ച്ചു​ക​ള​യേ​ണ്ട ഒ​രു കൈ​യ​ബ​ദ്ധം’ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി ഇ​തി​നെ കാ​ണു​ന്ന നി​ഷ്ക​ള​ങ്ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ള്‍ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്ത് ജാ​തി പ്ര​ശ്നം ഉ​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് ന​മു​ക്ക് നോ​ക്കാം.

    പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി പ​ട്ടി​ക​വ​ര്‍ഗ പീ​ഡ​ന നി​രോ​ധ​ന​നി​യ​മം അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് കേ​സ് കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ള്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ ഉ​ൾ​​പ്പെ​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​രോ​ട് സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യി ചോ​ദി​ക്കാ​റ് നി​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​വ​ർ ജാ​തി​പ്പേ​ര് വി​ളി​ച്ചു​വോ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ജാ​തി​പ്പേ​ര് വി​ളി മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി പ​ട്ടി​ക​വ​ര്‍ഗ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍പെ​ടു​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രു​ടെ അ​ന്ത​സ്സി​നെ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ത​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഹ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഏ​തൊ​രു പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​യും ഈ ​നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ല്‍ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​ണ്. കേ​വ​ലം ആ​റു വ​യ​സ്സ് മാ​ത്ര​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു കു​ട്ടി​യെ മാ​ന​സി​ക​മാ​യും ശാ​രീ​രി​ക​മാ​യും വി​ഷ​മി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ചെ​യ്യി​ച്ച​ത് ബാ​ല​നീ​തി​യു​ടെ​കൂ​ടി ലം​ഘ​ന​മാ​ണ്. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ആ​ലോ​ച​ന​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് കു​ട്ടി​യോ​ട് ക്ലാ​സ് റൂം ​വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ കു​ട്ടി വി​സ​മ്മ​തം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​ക്ക് തെ​റ്റ് ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​ര്‍ അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളോ​ട് ആ ​വൃ​ത്തി​കെ​ട്ട കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യാ​ന്‍ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ര​ണം മാ​ത്രം മ​തി അ​വ​രു​ടെ ചോ​യ്സ് ഒ​രു നി​ഷ്ക​ള​ങ്ക​മാ​യ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ആ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍. അ​ധി​കാ​രം പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഏ​തൊ​രു ഇ​ട​ത്തി​ലും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നൊ​രു ദ്വ​ന്ദ്വം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ന​മു​ക്ക് കാ​ണാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യും. ‘തി​രി​ച്ചെ​തി​ര്‍ക്കാ​ന്‍ ഇ​ട​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​രു​ടെ മേ​ല്‍ കു​തി​ര​ക​യ​റു​ക’ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​പ്ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​ന്ന്. ഈ ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക ത​ന്‍റെ അ​ധി​കാ​രം പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​ത് ഈ ​അ​ധി​കാ​ര​പ്ര​യോ​ഗ നി​യ​മ​ത്തെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ്. അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ശ്രേ​ണി​യി​ല്‍ ആ ​കു​ട്ടി ദു​ര്‍ബ​ല​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന്‍ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് അ​വ​ന്‍റെ ജാ​തി, നി​റം, ക്ലാ​സ്, വീ​ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ലം, അ​വ​ന്‍റെ ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ള്‍ ആ​രാ​ണ് എ​ന്നൊ​ക്കെ നോ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടാ​ണ്. ഒ​ര​ധ്യാ​പി​ക ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​ക്കെ നോ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടാ​ണോ ക്ലാ​സ് എ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് മ​ല​യാ​ളി പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹം അ​ത്ഭു​തം കൂ​റി​യേ​ക്കാം. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​ക്കെ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് എ​ല്ലാ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ലെ വൃ​ത്തി​കേ​ട് ന​മു​ക്കോ ന​മു​ക്ക് ചു​റ്റു​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കോ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​കാ​ത്ത വി​ധം അ​വ​യൊ​ക്കെ​യും ന​മ്മ​ള്‍ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ അ​ത്ര​മേ​ല്‍ സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​കം ആ​യി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഈ ​സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക​ത​യു​ടെ പു​ത​പ്പ് മാ​റ്റി നോ​ക്കി​യാ​ല്‍ മാ​ത്ര​മേ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​യി​ല്‍ ന​മു​ക്ക് ജാ​തി കാ​ണാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യൂ.

    സ​ഹ​പാ​ഠി​യു​ടെ എ​ച്ചി​ല്‍ കോ​രി​ക്ക​ള​യാ​ന്‍ കു​ട്ടി​യെ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക നി​ര്‍ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച​ത് മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ശു​ചി​ത്വ മൂ​ല്യ​ബോ​ധം കു​ട്ടി​യെ പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന്‍ വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​രി​ല്‍ ആ​രെ​ങ്കി​ലും ക​രു​തു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ ഓ​രോ ദി​വ​സ​വും നി​ര​വ​ധി പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി പ​ട്ടി​ക​വ​ര്‍ഗ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ര്‍ കൊ​ല ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്, അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ള്‍ ബ​ലാ​ല്‍ക്കാ​രം ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. അ​വ​രു​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ള്‍ തീ​യി​ടു​ക​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കി​ണ​റു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ വി​ഷം ക​ല​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​വ​രെ വ​ഴി​ന​ട​ക്കാ​ന്‍ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്‌ വെ​ളി​യി​ല്‍ പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി പീ​ഡ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​തും കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി ന​മു​ക്ക് പ്ര​വ​ചി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യ ആ​ളു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​തും ആ​ണ്. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്‌ പു​റ​ത്ത് പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി പീ​ഡ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ങ്ങേ​യ​റ്റം വ​ന്യ​വും ഹിം​സാ​ത്മ​ക​വു​മാ​ണ്. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി പീ​ഡ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​ല​തും അ​ങ്ങേ​യ​റ്റം അ​ദൃ​ശ്യ​വും ഹിം​സാ​ത്മ​ക​ത പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​വാ​ത്ത​വ​യു​മാ​ണ്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ അ​ത്ത​രം വ​യ​ല​ന്‍സ് അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ളു​ക​ള്‍ക്കു​പോ​ലും അ​തൊ​രു ജാ​തി വ​യ​ല​ന്‍സ് ആ​ണെ​ന്ന് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടാ​തെ പോ​കു​ന്നു. അ​ഥ​വാ ആ​രെ​ങ്കി​ലും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞാ​ല്‍ ‘അ​തൊ​ക്കെ നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തോ​ന്ന​ലാ​ണ്, അ​വ​രൊ​ക്കെ ന​ല്ല ത​റ​വാ​ടി​ക​ളാ​ണ്, അ​വ​രൊ​ന്നും ജാ​തി​ക്കു​ശു​മ്പ് ഉ​ള്ള​വ​ര​ല്ലെ​ന്നേ’ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ​യു​ള്ള വാ​ച​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​കൊ​ണ്ട് ആ ​തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വി​ന്‍റെ മു​ന​യൊ​ടി​ച്ചു ക​ള​യും. ഇ​വി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് നീ​തി​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യും പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ര്‍മാ​രു​ടെ​യും കോ​ട​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും മ​ഹ​ത്വം കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അം​ബേ​ദ്‌​ക​ര്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് ഉ​ദ്ധ​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ. ‘ആ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ണോ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മു​ള്ള​ത് അ​വ​രു​ടെ ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​മാ​യ ഔ​ന്ന​ത്യ​ത്തി​ലും നീ​തി​ബോ​ധ​ത്തി​ലും മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​ന്നാ​യി മാ​റൂ. അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​ത് വെ​റു​മൊ​രു പു​സ്ത​കം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​ക്കും’.

    (കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ര്‍ ഗ​വ.​കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​റ്റ് പ്ര​ഫ​സ​റാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

    caste discrimination, Scheduled Castes, kerala
