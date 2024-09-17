Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 1:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    അസം കുടിയിറക്കിന്റെ നേർചിത്രം

    അസം കുടിയിറക്കിന്റെ നേർചിത്രം
    ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്​​ച മു​മ്പ്​ ന​ട​ന്ന ഒ​രു സം​ഭ​വ​മാ​ണ്​: വീ​ട്​ ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്,​ ദ​റാം​ഗ്​ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ക​യാ​മാ​രി ചാ​റി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കു​ടും​ബം അ​വ​രു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടു​സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സോ​നാ​പൂ​ർ ക​ഷു​താ​ലി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൂ​​​ന്നോ നാ​ലോ ട്രാ​ക്​​ട​റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ക്കി ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത​സ​മ്പാ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​ച്ച വ​സ്​​തു​വ​ക​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ർ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​ക​വേ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ ഒ​രു സം​ഘം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ ത​ട​യാ​ൻ​വ​ന്നു. മ​ദ്യം​വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ 500​ രൂ​പ കൊ​ടു​ക്ക​ണം എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഈ ​സം​ഘ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യം. ട്രാ​ക്​​ട​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ 200​ രൂ​പ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും കി​ട്ട​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​യി. പ​ണം ന​ൽ​കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ൽ ക​ടു​ത്ത വാ​ക്ക്​ ത​ർ​ക്ക​വു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ഇ​തേ സ​മ​യം ത​ന്നെ ചി​ല ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി, ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്ന്​ സം​ശ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​റ​ച്ചു​പേ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു ക​യ​റി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന്​ പ​രാ​തി​യും ന​ൽ​കി. ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ സ​മി​തി (Village Defence Party-VDP)യു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പൊ​ലീ​സ്,​ ​ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​തു​താ​യി എ​ത്തി​യ​വ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ർ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തി.

    ഈ ​സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം വി​വി​ധ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ബംഗാളി ഭാഷ സംസാരിക്കുന്ന മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളെ (മി​യ​ക​ൾ) ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ ശ​ക്​​ത​മാ​ക്കി. ക​ള്ളു​കു​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ണം ന​ൽ​കാ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണ്​ ആ​ത്യ​ന്തി​ക​മാ​യി, കു​ടി​യൊ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ലി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണം. ഒ​രു മു​ൻ​കൂ​ർ അ​റി​യി​പ്പു​ക​ളും ന​ൽ​കാ​തെ സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ ഒ​മ്പ​ത്, പ​ത്ത്​ തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത്​ കു​ടി​യി​റ​ക്ക​ൽ യ​ജ്​​ഞം തു​ട​ങ്ങി. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ളും ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കാ​നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​ടി​യി​റ​ക്കപ്പെ​ട്ട ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 220 കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഭൂ​രി​ഭാ​ഗ​വും മി​യ മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ളു​ടേ​തും പ​ത്തോ പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചോ സി​ൽ​ഹേ​തി മു​സ്​ ലിം​ക​ളു​ടേ​തു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ലി​ന്​ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യ വ്യ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​യോ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​മോ ഒ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ചി​ല പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞു​പി​ടി​ച്ച്​ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ചി​ല പ്ര ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഒ​ന്നോ ര​ണ്ടോ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞു​പി​ടി​ച്ച്​ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന രീ​തി. പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​വാ​സ്​ ​​യോ​ജ്​​ന പ്ര​കാ​രം നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ഇ​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ട്, ഇ​തി​നു പു​റ​മെ ഇ​വി​ടെ കാ​ണു​ന്ന വ​ലി​യ മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റ്​ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​റെ​ക്കാ​ല​മാ​യി ഇ​വി​ടെ പാ​ർ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ തെ​ളി​വാ​യി നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    പ​ഴ​യ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​രി​കി​ലാ​യി താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ടെ​ന്റു​ക​ൾ കെ​ട്ടി അ​വി​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ കു​ടി​യി​റ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ടു​ത്ത രാ​​ത്രി ക​ഴി​ച്ചു​കൂ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. 12ാം തീ​യ​തി ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ യു​വ​ജ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ 15 ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​റു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സി​​ന്റെ​യും സേ​നാ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടെ ഈ ​​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ക​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​​​മ്പോ​ൾ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ കു​റെ ​പേ​ർ രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ശ​രി​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു, വേ​റെ കു​റ​ച്ചു​പേ​ർ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം പാ​കം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന തി​ര​ക്കി​ലും. അ​വ​ർ ക​ണ്ണി​ൽ​ക്ക​ണ്ട താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ​യെ​ല്ലാം ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി. ഇ​ത്​ സ്​​ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ വ​ഷ​ളാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ഇ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ലെ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചാ​റു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും കൗ​മാ​ര​ക്കാ​രു​മ​ട​ക്കം അ​മ്പ തോ​ളം പേ​ർ​ക്ക്​ പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​ത​താ​യി പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​ർ ഗു​വാ​ഹ​തി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജ്​ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്, മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ സോ​നാ​പൂ​രി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലാ​ണ്​​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​ത്.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കു​പ​റ്റി​യ പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചോ​ളം പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ഭ​യ​ന്ന്​ ചി​കി​ത്സ​പോ​ലും ​തേ​ടാ​തെ ഒ​ളി​ച്ചു​ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​വു​മു​ണ്ട്. പൊ​ലീ​സി​​ന്റെ വെ​ടി​​യേ​റ്റ്​ ഏ​റെ ചോ​ര​വാ​ർ​ന്ന മു​ഫീ​ദ ഖാ​തൂ​ൻ എ​ന്ന 11കാ​രി​യെ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ മാ​ത്രം ന​ൽ​കി വി​ട്ട​യ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ കു​ടി​യൊ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ്ര​ദേ​ശം ഗോ​ത്ര​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സ്​​ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. കു​ടി​യി​റ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ 30-40 വ​ർ​ഷം​മു​മ്പ് മി​ക്കി​ർ ഗോ​ത്ര​വ​ർ​ഗ​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വാ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​ണ്​ ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ വി​വ​രം.

    ചി​ല​രു​ടെ പ​ക്ക​ൽ ഭൂ​മി ഇ​ട​പാ​ട്​ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച അ​നൗ​പ​ചാ​രി​ക​മാ​യ കൈ​യെ​ഴു​ത്തു വി​ൽ​പ​ന ക​രാ​റു​ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. മ​റ്റു ചി​ല​ർ സ​ബ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സ് വ​ഴി വാ​ങ്ങ​ൽ ഔ​പ​ചാ​രി​ക​മാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു, വേ​റെ ചി​ല​ർ​ക്ക് പ​വ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് അ​റ്റോ​ണി രേ​ഖ​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കെ അ​ന്യാ​യ​മാ​യ കു​ടി​യി​റ​ക്കും ബു​ൾ​​ഡോ​സ​ർ ​പ്ര​യോ​ഗ​വും വ​ഴി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി​​യെ​യും മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ചീ​ന്തി​യെ​റി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ

