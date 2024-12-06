Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 1:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 1:11 AM GMT

    സം​സാ​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് ബാ​ബ​രി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ത​ന്നെ

    സം​സാ​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് ബാ​ബ​രി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ത​ന്നെ
    ബാ​ബ​രി വി​ധി ഒ​രു സ​മ​വാ​യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല, മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ, ബ​ഹു​സ്വ​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കു മേ​ൽ ഇ​ര​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ഫാ​ഷി​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ഥ​ത്തി​ന് കോ​ട​തി പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു​ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു''സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യാ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ദാ​രു​ണ​മാ​യ ര​ണ്ടു സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഗാ​ന്ധി​വ​ധ​വും ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ധ്വം​സ​ന​വും'' എ​ന്ന മു​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ഡോ. ​കെ.​ആ​ർ. നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ന്റെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ എ​ത്ര​യേ​റെ സ​ത്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് വീ​ണ്ടു​മൊ​രു ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ആ​റ് വ​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത...

    ബാ​ബ​രി വി​ധി ഒ​രു സ​മ​വാ​യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല, മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ, ബ​ഹു​സ്വ​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കു മേ​ൽ ഇ​ര​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ഫാ​ഷി​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ഥ​ത്തി​ന് കോ​ട​തി പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു​ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു

    ‘‘സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യാ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ദാ​രു​ണ​മാ​യ ര​ണ്ടു സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഗാ​ന്ധി​വ​ധ​വും ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ധ്വം​സ​ന​വും’’ എ​ന്ന മു​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ഡോ. ​കെ.​ആ​ർ. നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ന്റെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ എ​ത്ര​യേ​റെ സ​ത്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് വീ​ണ്ടു​മൊ​രു ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ആ​റ് വ​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷം അ​ന്യാ​യ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​മു​ന്ന​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​ള്ളി ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ലും നീ​തി​പീ​ഠ​ത്തി​ലും പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച് കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന​വ​രെ​യൊ​ന്നാ​കെ നി​രാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന വി​ധി​യു​ടെ ബ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​മു​യ​രു​ക​യും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നി​ഴ​ലി​ലാ​വു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത ശേ​ഷ​മു​ള്ള ബാ​ബ​രി വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ദി​നം.

    ബാ​ബ​രി വി​ധി ഒ​രു സ​മ​വാ​യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല, മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ, ബ​ഹു​സ്വ​ര ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് മേ​ൽ ഇ​ര​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ ഫാ​ഷി​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ഥ​ത്തി​ന് കോ​ട​തി പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു​ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സം​ഭ​ലി​ലും അ​ജ്മീ​റി​ലു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ലെ​ടു​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​ങ്കീ​ർ​ണ​ത​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത് ബാ​ബ​രി വി​ധി​യോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന് ഇ​ത് ന​ൽ​കി​യ ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സം അ​ത്ര വ​ലു​താ​ണ്. ആ ​ധൈ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ന്നി​യാ​ണ് ഓ​രോ മ​സ്ജി​ദു​ക​ളു​ടെ മി​നാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു നേ​രെ​യും ഉ​ന്നം​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ ഒ​രു​മ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ബാ​ബ​രി വി​ധി​യി​ലെ അ​നീ​തി ഇ​നി എ​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ലും തി​രു​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​മോ ഇ​ല്ല​യോ എ​ന്ന് ന​മു​ക്ക​റി​യി​ല്ല. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ലു​മി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​തേ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് നാം ​സം​സാ​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത്. ഇ​നി തി​രു​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത ഗാ​ന്ധി​വ​ധ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്; ​ആ ​നെ​ഞ്ചി​ലേ​ക്ക് തീ​യു​ണ്ട പാ​യി​ച്ച വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ നാം ​സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​പോ​ലെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ. ജ​നു​വ​രി 30 ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​ന​മാ​യി ആ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ആ​റ് ഫാ​ഷി​സ വി​രു​ദ്ധ ദി​ന​മാ​യും ആ​രാ​ധ​നാ​ല​യ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ ദി​ന​മാ​യും ആ​ച​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    ന്യാ​യ​വും അ​ന്യാ​യ​വും ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ശ​ക്ത​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള സ​മ​വാ​യ​മ​ല്ല. ന്യാ​യ​ത്തി​നും അ​ന്യാ​യ​ത്തി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ലെ പ​രി​ഹാ​രം നീ​തി​യാ​ണ്. നീ​തി കു​രു​തി കൊ​ടു​ത്താ​ൽ അ​തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​തം അ​വി​ടെ മാ​ത്രം ഒ​തു​ങ്ങി​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യി​ല്ല. അ​നീ​തി നി​ര​വ​ധി അ​നീ​തി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​സ​വി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​തു​പോ​ലെ ഒ​രു കൊ​ടി​യ അ​നീ​തി​യു​ടെ അ​നു​ര​ണ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ളം ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ആ​റി​നെ മ​റ​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​നി​യു​ള്ള ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ വ​ള​രെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​ണ്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ആ​രാ​ധ​നാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്വ​ഭാ​വം 1947 ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15ന് ​ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന​നു​ശാ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന 93ലെ ​ആ​രാ​ധ​നാ​ല​യ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ നി​യ​മം പു​നഃ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വ് ഡോ. ​സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​മി ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഹ​ര​ജി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ മു​ന്നി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ കോ​ട​തി കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നോ​ട് അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം ആ​രാ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​മു​ണ്ട്. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​തി​നോ​ട് പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല; പു​നഃ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യാ​നു​ത​കു​ന്ന സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​രെ​ന്നു വേ​ണം മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ. മ​റ്റൊ​രു ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ അ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള മ​ണ്ണൊ​രു​ക്ക​മാ​ണ് ഗ്യാ​ൻ​വാ​പി​യി​ലും സം​ഭ​ൽ ഷാ​ഹി മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ലും അ​ജ്മീ​ർ ദ​ർ​ഗ​യി​ലും ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ലു​മെ​ല്ലാം അ​വ​കാ​ശ​മു​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച് സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ബാ​ബ​രി​യി​ലും ചെ​യ്ത​ത് ഇ​തു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. കേ​വ​ല നി​യ​മ​പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ രാ​മ​ക്ഷേ​ത്രം നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യ​ല്ല അ​വ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. പ​ള്ളി ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ലൂ​ടെ ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ത്തെ​ക്കൂ​ടി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ല​ക്ഷ്യം നേ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ങ്ങേ​യ​റ്റം നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ബാ​ബ​രി ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് കോ​ട​തി​ക്കു​പോ​ലും ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു വി​ധി​പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ന്റെ ഘ​ട​ന അ​വി​ടെ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​ക്ക് ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു വി​ധി പ്ര​സ്താ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​റി​നെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം ഇ​തൊ​രു ത്രി​മു​ഖ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യാ​ണ് -ബ​ഹു​ജ​നാ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം, നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, കോ​ട​തി വ്യ​വ​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ -ഇ​ത് മൂ​ന്നും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി.

    നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ളും ബ​ഹു​ജ​നാ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും കോ​ട​തി വ്യ​വ​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളി​ച്ച ഒ​രു ക​ർ​മ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​കൊ​ണ്ട് മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ -ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മൂ​ഹം അ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധം തീ​ർ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    ആ​രാ​ധ​നാ​ല​യ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണം നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന​നു​കൂ​ല​മാ​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​കാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് പ​ര​മ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. അ​ന്യാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു മു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ടു​ത്തു​യ​ർ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ആ​രാ​ധ​നാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​ത്മീ​യ​ത​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ആ​ത്മ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​ത് അ​ത​ത് മ​ത​വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. പ​ള്ളി നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ലം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ഹ​ലാ​ൽ ആ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക അ​നു​ശാ​സ​നം. ആ​രാ​ണോ ആ ​ഭൂ​മി പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത് അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥാ​വ​കാ​ശം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മേ അ​ത് ഹ​ലാ​ൽ ആ​വു​ക​യു​ള്ളൂ. ഇ​തി​ൽ തി​ക​ഞ്ഞ നി​ഷ്ഠ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഹ​ന​ഫി ക​ർ​മ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര സ​ര​ണി​യാ​ണ് ഉ​ത്ത​രേ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ പ​ണ്ടു​മു​ത​ലേ പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​പോ​രു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത് പ​ള്ളി നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചു എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ഥ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​രു കേ​സി​ലും അ​ത് തെ​ളി​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്മാ​രും മു​ഗ​ള​ന്മാ​രും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​വ​ന്ന അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പ​ഴ​യ​കാ​ല പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ച​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന്യാ​യീ​ക​ര​ണം ച​മ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ പ​ട​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ആ​ഖ്യാ​നം. വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത ദേ​ശ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ത്ത​രം അ​തി​രു​ക​ളും ഇ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത മ​ധ്യ​കാ​ല​ത്താ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന​ത്. ആ​ധു​നി​ക കാ​ല​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന പോ​ർ​ചു​ഗീ​സു​കാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഡ​ച്ചു​കാ​രി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷു​കാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഫ്ര​ഞ്ചു​കാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​യി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്മാ​രും മു​ഗ​ള​രും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഈ ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ​രി​പോ​ഷി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഇ​വി​ടെ​നി​ന്ന് എ​വി​ടേ​ക്കും ഒ​ന്നും ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​തെ ഇ​വി​ടെ മ​രി​ച്ച് മ​ണ്ണി​ല​ലി​ഞ്ഞു ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നെ പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നു​ക​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി കെ​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത് വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ​വും മു​സ്‍ലിം വി​രു​ദ്ധ​വു​മാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു വേ​ണ്ടി മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്.

    sidekick