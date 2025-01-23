Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 8:30 AM IST

    അണുശക്തി നിലയങ്ങൾ ആവശ്യമോ?

    അണുശക്തി നിലയങ്ങൾ ആവശ്യമോ?
    ആ​ധു​നി​ക ജ​ന​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​​​ന്റെ ചാ​ല​ക ശ​ക്തി​യാ​യ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​യു​ടെ ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. അ​വ​യി​ൽ ചി​ല​ത്​ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യെ നു​ള്ളി​നോ​വി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ മ​റ്റു​പ​ല​തും സ്ഥാ​യി​യാ​യ നാ​ശം വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​വ​യാ​ണ്. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രാ​ശി​യു​ടെ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​നും സു​സ്ഥി​ര വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​നും പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യെ​ന്ന ന​മ്മു​ടെ ആ​വാ​സ വ്യ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​യെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​തെ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​ക​ൽ പ​ര​മ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. ആ​ക​യാ​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​ത്ര ചെ​ല​വു കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തും പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വു​മാ​യ മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വേ​ണം വൈ​ദ്യു​തോ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ. നി​ല​വി​ൽ നാം ​നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന ഊ​ർ​ജ​പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക്ക്​ പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ആ​ണ​വ നി​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണെ​ന്ന മ​ട്ടി​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ആ ​വാ​ദ​ത്തെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ്​ ഈ ​കു​റി​പ്പ്.

    ഇ​രു​പ​താം നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​​ന്റെ മ​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ക ര​ണ്ടു​വി​ധ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്.

    1. അ​ണു വി​ഘ​ട​നം (atomic fission)

    2. അ​ണു​താ​പ സം​യോ​ജ​നം (thermonuclear fusion)

    പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യി​ൽ കാ​ണു​ന്ന മൂ​ല​ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച് ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഭാ​രം കൂ​ടി​യ​താ​യ യു​റേ​നി​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ണു​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തെ ന്യൂ​ട്രോ​ണു​ക​ളു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് പി​ള​ർ​ന്നാ​ൽ വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ താ​പോ​ർ​ജം പു​റ​ന്ത​ള്ളു​മെ​ന്ന് 1939ൽ ​ഓ​ട്ടോ​ഹാ​നും ലി​സെ​മെ​യ്ത്ന​റും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ണു​വി​ഘ​ട​ന ഊ​ർ​ജ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പാ​ത തു​റ​ന്നു​കി​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. ഒ​ര​ൽ​പം ദ്ര​വ്യ​മെ​ന്ന​ത്‍ വ​ള​രെ വ​ലി​യ ഊ​ർ​ജ​ത്തി​നു തു​ല്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഐ​ൻ​സ്റ്റൈ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് ഇ​വി​ടെ യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മാ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം യു​റേ​നി​യം വി​ഘ​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന ഊ​ർ​ജം 2,750 ട​ൺ ക​ൽ​ക്ക​രി ക​ത്തി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്ര താ​പോ​ർ​ജ​ത്തി​ന് തു​ല്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    ഒ​രു യു​റേ​നി​യം ന്യൂ​ക്ലി​യ​സ് വി​ഘ​ടി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ പു​തു​താ​യി ര​ണ്ടോ മൂ​ന്നോ ന്യൂ​ട്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്നു. ഇ​വ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ യു​റേ​നി​യം അ​ണു​ക്ക​ളെ വി​ഘ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ന്യൂ​ട്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​രു​ക​യും അ​വ വീ​ണ്ടും അ​ണു​കേ​ന്ദ്ര വി​ഘ​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. വി​ഘ​ട​ന യോ​ഗ്യ​മാ​യ യു​റേ​നി​യം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​നു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഇ​തു നി​ർ​ത്താ​ത്ത നി​മി​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ൽ വ്യാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന, ഒ​രു ശൃം​ഖ​ലാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന (chain reaction)മാ​യി മാ​റും, അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം അ​തി​ഭ​യ​ങ്ക​ര​മാ​യി ഊ​ർ​ജം പു​റ​ന്ത​ള്ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. ഇ​തു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​റ്റം​ബോ​ബി​ന്റെ ത​ത്ത്വം. ഈ ​ശൃം​ഖ​ലാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ത​മാ​യ തോ​തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ക്ര​മ​മാ​യ ഒ​രു താ​പോ​ർ​ജ പ്ര​വാ​ഹം ല​ഭി​ക്കും. ഇ​താ​ണ് അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി നി​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി​യു​ടെ ക​ണ്ടു​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​രു അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി നി​ല​യം സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പു​ത​ന്നെ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ൻ അ​ണു​ബോം​ബാ​ണു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്​! ര​ണ്ടാം ലോ​ക യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ പ​ല രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ഴു​കി. അ​തി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യം വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    1945 ജൂ​ലൈ 16ന്​ ​രാ​വി​ലെ 5.30ന്​ ​ഒ​രു പ​ടു​കൂ​റ്റ​ൻ സ്റ്റീ​ൽ ട​വ​റി​നു​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബോം​ബു​വെ​ച്ച്​ അ​ത്​ പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു; സ്ഫോ​ട​നം ന​ട​ന്ന് ഒ​രു സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ പ​ത്തു ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലൊ​ന്ന് സ​മ​യം (ഒ​രു മൈ​ക്രോ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ്) ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ ത​ന്നെ ആ ​സ്റ്റീ​ൽ ട​വ​ർ ബാ​ഷ്പീ​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി​ത്തീ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു.

    പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച്​ വെ​റും 20 ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം, ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ആ​റി​ന്​ ജ​പ്പാ​നി​ലെ ഹി​രോ​ഷി​മ​ക്കു​മേ​ൽ യു​റേ​നി​യം ബോം​ബും ഒ​മ്പ​താം തീ​യ​തി നാ​ഗ​സാ​ക്കി​യി​ൽ പ്ലൂ​ട്ടോ​ണി​യം ബോം​ബും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ബോം​ബു​വീ​ണ് സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ൽ ആ ​ര​ണ്ടു വ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ ആ​ളു​ക​ളും ക​ത്തി​ക്ക​രി​ഞ്ഞു ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടു ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ​ലാ​യി. അ​തി​ലേ​റെ പേ​ർ​ക്ക് അം​ഗ​ഭം​ഗം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യും ത​ല​മു​റ​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ക​രു​ന്ന മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യ രോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ണു​പ്ര​സ​ര​മേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ന്ന് ഹി​രോ​ഷി​മ​യി​ലും നാ​ഗ​സാ​ക്കി​യി​ലും ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം മൂ​ന്നു ല​ക്ഷം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ ര​ക്താ​ർ​ബു​ദം, അ​ന്ധ​ത, ബ​ധി​ര​ത, അം​ഗ വൈ​ക​ല്യം എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​രാ​യി ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    അ​ണു​ഭാ​രം വ​ള​രെ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ മൂ​ല​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ണു​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ ത​മ്മി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ൻ (സം​യോ​ജി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ) ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ ഊ​ർ​ജം ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​താ​ണ് അ​ണു​താ​പ സം​യോ​ജ​നം എ​ന്ന പ്ര​ക്രി​യ. അ​ണു​ഭാ​രം ഏ​റ്റ​വും കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ ഹൈ​ഡ്ര​ജ​ന്റെ സ​മ​സ്ഥാ​നീ​യ​മാ​യ ഡ്യൂ​ട്ടീ​രി​യ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​തി​ന് അ​ഭി​കാ​മ്യം. ക​ട​ൽ​വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഡ്യൂ​ട്ടീ​രി​യം വേ​ർ​തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​വും. അ​ണു​വി​ഘ​ട​ന ശ​ക്തി​യെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ഇ​തി​നെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര്യം ഇ​ത് റേ​ഡി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട​മൊ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. നി​ഷ്ക്രി​യ​മാ​യ ഹീ​ലി​യ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​തി​ലെ അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ടം. സൂ​ര്യ​നി​ലും മ​റ്റു ന​ക്ഷ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് താ​പോ​ർ​ജം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഈ ​സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​ത ഇ​ന്നും പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഒ​തു​ങ്ങി​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തേ​യു​ള്ളൂ.

    വ​റ്റി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഖ​നി​ജ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ക​ൽ​ക്ക​രി, ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​യെ​ണ്ണ, പ്ര​കൃ​തി​വാ​ത​കം എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്ക് പ​ക​ര​മേ​ർ​പ്പാ​ടാ​യി അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി​യെ ര​ണ്ടു​മൂ​ന്നു ദ​ശ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​മ്പു​വ​രെ ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ർ പൊ​തു​വേ ക​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി നി​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ പ​ല അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ -പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും 1979ൽ ​അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ പെ​ൻ​സ​ൽ​വേ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ ‘ത്രീ ​മൈ​ൽ ഐ​ല​ൻ​ഡി’​ലും 1986ൽ ​റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ ‘ചെ​ർ​ണോ​ബി​ൽ’​ലും ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഒ​ടു​വി​ലാ​യി 2011ൽ ​ജ​പ്പാ​നി​ലെ ‘ഫു​ക്കു​ഷി​മ​യി​ലും ന​ട​ന്ന വ​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ -ഈ ​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പു​ന​ർ വി​ചി​ന്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന് ആ​ക്കം​കൂ​ട്ടു​ക​യും പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ ക​ടു​ത്ത എ​തി​ർ​പ്പി​നും വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​ട​യാ​ക്കു​ക​യു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി.

    കു​റ്റ​മ​റ്റ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന​ത് അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി നി​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ച്ചെ​ല​വ് വ​ള​രെ​യേ​റെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്നു. ന്യൂ​ക്ലി​യ​ർ നി​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ്ര​ധാ​ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി ആ​ണ​വ അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട നി​ർ​മാ​ർ​ജ​ന​മാ​ണ്. ലെ​ഡ് പെ​ട്ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ട​ക്കം​​ചെ​യ്ത് ക​ര​യി​ൽ ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ഴി​യെ​ടു​ത്തോ അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ല​വ​ണ ഖ​നി​ക​ളി​ലോ കു​ഴി​ച്ചി​ടു​ക, ക​ട​ലി​ൽ നി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ക്കു​ക തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ക്കെ പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ​രാ​ജ​യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഫ​ലം. ശൂ​ന്യാ​കാ​ശ​ത്ത് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി ത​ള്ളു​ന്ന​തി​നെ​പ്പ​റ്റി​പോ​ലും ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ർ ആ​ലോ​ചി​ച്ചു. സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യ ഒ​രു മാ​ർ​ഗ​വും ഇ​ന്നോ​ളം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ റി​യാ​ക്ട​റു​ക​ളെ റേ​ഡി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​വാ​തെ പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു​മാ​റ്റു​ക​യെ​ന്ന​തും വ​ള​രെ ചെ​ല​വേ​റി​യ​താ​ണ്. മു​പ്പ​തോ നാ​ൽ​പ​തോ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ആ​യു​സ്സു​ള്ള അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി നി​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ലം പി​ന്നീ​ട് 500 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ ശൂ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്. കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​പ​ക്ഷം പ​ത്തു മൈ​ൽ ചു​റ്റ​ള​വി​ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ജ​ന​വാ​സ​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ്ഥ​ല​ത്താ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണം അ​ണു​ശ​ക്തി നി​ല​യം സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തെ​ന്ന് വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു.

    (ഗ​വ. എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജ് മു​ൻ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ലും അ​​നെ​ർ​ട്ട് മു​ൻ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റു​മാ​ണ്​ ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

    (തു​ട​രും)

