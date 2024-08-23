Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightവൈ​റ്റ് ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ആ​രു...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 1:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:49 AM GMT

    വൈ​റ്റ് ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ആ​രു വ​രും?

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വൈ​റ്റ് ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ആ​രു വ​രും?
    cancel

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജോ ​ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ന്മാ​റി ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​നു പി​ന്തു​ണ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ആ​രൊ​ക്കെ​ത്ത​മ്മി​ലാ​വും മ​ത്സ​രം എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​മാ​യി. അ​ടു​ത്ത ചോ​ദ്യ​മി​താ​ണ്-​ഒ​രു സ്ത്രീ​യെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​മാ​കു​മോ? 2016ൽ ​ഹി​ലാ​രി ക്ലി​ൻ​റ​ന് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത് ആ​രും മ​റ​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ല; രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ​രി​ച​യ​വും, മി​ക​ച്ച ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മൊ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വൈ​റ്റ്ഹൗ​സി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് തു​ണ​യാ​യി​ല്ല. ഇ​ന്ന് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ, ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ...

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജോ ​ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ന്മാ​റി ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​നു പി​ന്തു​ണ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ആ​രൊ​ക്കെ​ത്ത​മ്മി​ലാ​വും മ​ത്സ​രം എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​മാ​യി. അ​ടു​ത്ത ചോ​ദ്യ​മി​താ​ണ്-​ഒ​രു സ്ത്രീ​യെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​മാ​കു​മോ? 2016ൽ ​ഹി​ലാ​രി ക്ലി​ൻ​റ​ന് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത് ആ​രും മ​റ​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ല; രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ​രി​ച​യ​വും, മി​ക​ച്ച ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മൊ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വൈ​റ്റ്ഹൗ​സി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് തു​ണ​യാ​യി​ല്ല. ഇ​ന്ന് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ, ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​ണ്. എ​ല്ലാ​യി​ട​ത്തും സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ലാ ബി​രു​ദ​ധാ​രി​ക​ളാ​യ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രാ​യു​ണ്ട്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഇ​​ത് ലോ​ക​ത്തെ​ല്ലാ​യി​ട​ത്തും വ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത് സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ-​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തെ സ്വാ​ധീ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി തോ​ന്നു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    ഇ​ന്ന് 140ലേ​റെ വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ സി​രാ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ണ്ട്. സെ​ന​റ്റി​ൽ 25ഉം ​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ 120ഉം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ, ഡെ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റി​ക് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളി​ലെ വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ സ​ന്താ​ന നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം, കു​ടി​യേ​റി​പ്പാ​ര്‍പ്പ്, ലിം​ഗ സ​മ​ത്വം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം കാ​ണു​ന്ന യു​വ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് വൈ​റ്റ് ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ടം​പി​ടി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ ക​രു​തു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ, നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ർ അ​തി​നും ത​ട​സ്സം കാ​ണു​ന്നു: ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് ഒ​രു പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​യ​ല്ല. ദ​ക്ഷി​ണേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കു​ടി​യേ​റി​യ മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ​വ​രു​ടേ​ത്. നോ​ക്കൂ, എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​യാ​വു​ന്ന ഒ​ട്ട​ന​വ​ധി പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക​ത​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ണ്ട്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ നാ​ലു​വ​ർ​ഷം വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പ​ദ​വി​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന പ​രി​ച​യം, ട്രം​പി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ ക​ർ​മ​ശേ​ഷി, ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്ക്യൂ​ട്ട​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു... ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും തൊ​ലി​വെ​ളു​ത്ത പ്ര​മാ​ണി​മാ​ർ ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു: ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ വി​ഭ്രാ​ന്ത​മാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ നൗ​ക​യെ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​ന​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​നാ​കു​മോ? ക​മ​ല​ക്ക് സൈ​നി​ക പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​തും അ​വ​ർ പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. താ​യ് വാ​നെ ചൈ​ന ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ എ​ന്തു​ചെ​യ്യും? ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ, ഇ​റാ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൽ അ​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​കു​മോ? ബാ​ൽ​ട്ടി​ക് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ റ​ഷ്യ പു​തി​യ വ​ല്ല ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നും പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ട്ടാ​ൽ അ​വ​രെ​ന്തു ചെ​യ്യും?

    പെ​ൻ​സ​ൽ​വേ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​സം​ഗ​വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ, ചെ​വി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ തു​ള​ച്ചു​പോ​കു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വെ​ടി​യു​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ത​ല​നാ​രി​ഴ​ക്ക് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ട്രം​പി​നെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി ദൈ​വം നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​യ​ച്ച അ​വ​താ​ര​മാ​യാ​ണ് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ർ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ ശ​ത്രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന​വ​ർ പെ​രു​മ്പ​റ​യ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ട്രം​പ് റി​യ​ൽ എ​സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് രം​ഗ​ത്തെ വ​മ്പ​ൻ മു​ത​ലാ​ളി​യാ​ണ്. ഡെ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റി​ക് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യ ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ വ​കു​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​റി​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​യാ​ണ്. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 46 പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രി​ൽ 26പേ​രും നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്നു കാ​ണാം. ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് നേ​ര​ത്തേ കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ​യി​ലും, അ​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് സ​ൻ​ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ്കോ​വി​ലും നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ രം​ഗ​ത്ത് സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ഹി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. പി​ന്നീ​ടാ​ണ് സെ​ന​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും, വ​ർ​ണ വെ​റി​യ​ർ ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു: ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​ന് ട്രം​പി​നെ​പ്പോ​ലു​ള്ളൊ​രു ‘വ​ലി​യ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നു’ മു​ന്നി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നാ​കു​മോ?

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്, അ​തി​നെ നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ​യും, അ​തി​ൽ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ക​ണ​ക്ക​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് വ​ലി​യൊ​രു ഭൂ​ലോ​ക സം​ഭ​വ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നു പ​റ​യാം. അ​തി​നു​കാ​ര​ണം, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ

    വ​ൻ​ശ​ക്തി​യെ​ന്ന പ​രി​വേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ്. പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലെ സ​മ്മ​തി​ദാ​യ​ക​ർ കൂ​ടു​ത​ലും പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് നി​ത്യ​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. ഇ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം, ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളാ​യ ജൂ​ത, തു​ർ​ക്കി, ലാ​റ്റി​ന​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രു​ടെ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ളും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നെ സ്വാ​ധീ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്ര​ധാ​നം സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. തൊ​ഴി​ൽ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളും ജീ​വി​ത നി​ല​വാ​രം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ​വ​ർ ക​ണ​ക്കു കൂ​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത്. യു​വ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തോ​ക്കു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ സ​മാ​ധാ​നാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​വും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം ച​ര്‍ച്ച​യാ​വു​ന്നു.

    അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്, പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ പോ​ളി​സി​യും, സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബ​റാ​ക് ഒ​ബാ​മ ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​നെ ശ്ലാ​ഘി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ട്വി​റ്റ​റി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ജ​ന​സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​മു​ള്ള അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഉ​ത്തേ​ജ​ക​മാ​ണെ​ന്നു​പ​റ​യാം. അ​തു ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​വാം, പാ​രി​സ് ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​ൽ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ ട്രാ​ക്ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് ല​ജ​ൻ​ഡാ​യ ആ​ലി​സ​ൺ ഫെ​ലി​ക്സ് ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​ന് വി​ജ​യാ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. “ന​വം​ബ​റി​ൽ ക​മ​ല തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​രു മ​ഹാ സം​ഭ​വ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്” ആ​ലി​സ​ൺ കു​റി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ടെ​ക്സ​സി​ൽ, അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക യൂ​നി​യ​ന്റെ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് ത​ന്റെ കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണം, സ്ത്രീ ​സു​ര​ക്ഷ, ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​പാ​ല​നം എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ്

    അ​വ​ർ എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ഹൂ​സ്റ്റ​ണി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ‘അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ടീ​ച്ചേ​​ഴ്സ് ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നെ അ​ഭി​സം​ബോ​ധ​ന​ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​വ​ർ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ന​യ​വൈ​ക​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി: നാം ​ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, വോ​ട്ടു ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശം പോ​ലും വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദി​ക​ൾ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​വ​ർ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി. നാം ​പൊ​രു​തി നേ​ടി​യ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം അ​വ​ർ നി​ർ​ദ​യം ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ സ​മാ​ധാ​നാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് നാം ​ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ തോ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ണ​വ​ർ വാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    സ്ത്രീ-​പു​രു​ഷ സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും വം​ശീ​യ​മാ​യ വി​വേ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യ പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും എ​ടു​ത്തു​മാ​റ്റി​യ​തി​നെ​യും വി​മ​ര്‍ശി​ച്ചു. “നാം ​ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, അ​വ​ർ പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കു​ന്നു’’. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ബി​ന്യ​മി​ൻ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​നോ​ട്, ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ഹ​ത്യ​യി​ൽ മൗ​നം പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​മ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​വ​ർ തു​റ​ന്നു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ട്രം​പ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ ഫ്ലോ​റി​ഡ​യി​ലെ ത​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ​ൽ​ക്ക​രി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, വൈ​റ്റ്ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ആ​രു​വ​ന്നാ​ലും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ വി​ദേ​ശ​ന​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ മാ​റ്റ​മൊ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യി​ല്ല. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ന​ര​ഹ​ത്യ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ പൂ​ര്‍ണ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ഏ​വ​ർ​ക്കും അ​റി​വു​ള്ള​താ​ണ്.

    ഏ​താ​നും സ്റ്റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​മാ​യ ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷം വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ വി​ധി നി​ർ​ണ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മാ​ണ്. പ​ണ​പ്പെ​രു​പ്പം, ജീ​വി​ത​ച്ചെ​ല​വ്, കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റം, കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വ​ർ​ധ​ന- ഈ ​വ​ക കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് അ​വ​രെ മു​ഖ്യ​മാ​യും അ​ല​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തി​ന് തീ​ർ​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പു​ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​താ​ര് എ​ന്ന​തി​ലൂ​ന്നി​യാ​വും അ​വ​രു​ടെ വി​ധി​നി​ർ​ണ​യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:american president electionJoe BidenKamala Harris
    News Summary - American President Election
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick