    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 1:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 2:44 AM GMT

    മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീയുടെ ജീവനാംശം; സുപ്രീംകോടതി വിധി വിരൽചൂണ്ടുന്നത്

    വിവാഹമോചിതയായ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീയുടെ ജീവനാംശ വിഷയത്തിൽ ജൂലൈ 10ന് സുപ്രീംകോടതി പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച വിധി വ്യാപക ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഈ വിധി വ്യക്തിനിയമത്തെ പാടേ അവഗണിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും ശാബാനു ബീഗം കേസിലെ വിധിപോലെയാണിതെന്നുമുള്ള മട്ടിലാണ് പൊതുവെ ചർച്ചകൾ നടക്കുന്നത്.

    ജീവനാംശം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് മുഹമ്മദ് അബ്ദുൽ സമദ് എന്ന വ്യക്തിക്കെതിരെ മുൻ ഭാര്യ 1973ലെ സി.ആർ.പി.സി 125ാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരം കൊടുത്ത കേസിൽ പ്രതിമാസം 20,000 രൂപ വീതം നൽകണമെന്ന് തെലങ്കാനയിലെ ഒരു കുടുംബ കോടതി വിധിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതിനെതിരെ ഹൈകോടതിയിൽ നൽകിയ അപ്പീൽ സംഖ്യ 10,000 രൂപയായി കുറച്ചുകൊണ്ട് തള്ളി. തുടർന്ന് നൽകിയ രണ്ടാം അപ്പീലിലാണ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ബി.വി. നാഗരത്നയും ജസ്റ്റിസ് അഗസ്റ്റിൻ ജോർജ് മസിഹുമടങ്ങുന്ന ഡിവിഷൻ ബെഞ്ചിന്റെ യോജിച്ച വിധി.

    വിവാഹമോചിതയായ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീക്ക് 1973ലെ സി.ആർ.പി.സി 125ാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരം പ്രതിമാസം ജീവനാംശം കൊടുക്കേണ്ടതില്ലെന്നും 1986ലെ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീ (വിവാഹമോചനത്തിനുള്ള അവകാശ ങ്ങൾ സംരക്ഷിക്കൽ) നിയമപ്രകാരമുള്ള നഷ്ടപരിഹാരത്തിന് മാത്രമേ അവകാശമുള്ളൂവെന്നും ആയത് സ്പെഷൽ നിയമം ആയതിനാൽ 1973ലെ സെക്കുലർ/ പൊതു നിയമത്തെക്കാൾ മുൻപന്തിയിലാണെന്നും ഈ കാര്യം ഇഖ്ബാൽ ബാനു കേസിൽ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയുടെ അഞ്ചംഗ ബെഞ്ച് പ്രത്യേകം പരാമർശിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും മറ്റുമായിരുന്നു മുൻ ഭർത്താവിന്റെ വാദം. എന്നാൽ, കോടതിയെ സഹായിക്കാൻ നിയോഗിച്ച അമിക്കസ് ക്യൂറിയായ സീനിയർ അഭിഭാഷകൻ ഗൗരവ് അഗർവാൾ വാദിച്ചത് 1986ലെ നിയമം വന്നതുകൊണ്ട് 125ാം വകുപ്പ് വിവാഹമോചിതയായ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീക്കു നേരെ കെട്ടിയടക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ലെന്നായിരുന്നു. പഴയ നിയമം ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നതിന് പുതിയ നിയമം തടസ്സമല്ലെന്നും രാജ്യത്തെ മറ്റെല്ലാ സ്ത്രീകൾക്കും കിട്ടുന്ന അതേ അവകാശം വിവാഹമോചിതയായ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീക്കും കിട്ടണമെന്നും അല്ലാത്തപക്ഷം ഭരണഘടനയിലെ ആർട്ടിക്ൾ 14, 15, 21 നൽകിയ അവകാശങ്ങൾ ഹനിക്കപ്പെടുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ബോധിപ്പിച്ചു.

    1986ലെ നിയമത്തിനെതിരെ വിവിധതരം റിട്ട് പെറ്റീഷനുകൾ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയിൽ വന്നതിനെയും ആ നിയമത്തിന്റെ ഭരണഘടനപരമായ നിലനിൽപ് ചോദ്യംചെയ്തുകൊണ്ടും ധാരാളം കേസുകൾ വരുന്നതിനെക്കുറിച്ചും കോടതി ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തി. ശാബാനു കേസിൽ മുസ്‍ലിം വിവാഹമോചിതയായ സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് 125ാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരം അവകാശങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമാക്കാൻ വേണ്ടിയാണ് അന്നത്തെ ഉത്തരവ് ഈ കോടതി പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചിരുന്നതെന്നും വിവാഹമോചിതയുടെ അവശതയും ദാരിദ്ര്യവും മാറ്റാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ഉണ്ടാവണമെന്നായിരുന്നു മേൽ കേസിൽ ഇടപെട്ട മുസ്‍ലിം സംഘടനകൾക്ക് പറയാൻ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നതെന്നും കോടതി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.

    വിവാഹമോചിതയായ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീക്ക് ഇദ്ദ കാലാവധിക്കു ശേഷം ഒന്നും കിട്ടുന്നില്ലെന്നും ജീവനാംശം ഔദാര്യമല്ലെന്നും മറിച്ച്, മൗലികാവകാശങ്ങളിൽപെട്ടതാണെന്നും ഒരു നിശ്ചിത കാലയളവിനപ്പുറം ജീവനാംശം ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്നതിൽനിന്ന് നിയമം തടയുന്നില്ലെന്നും ഭാര്യ പുനർവിവാഹം ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെങ്കിലും സ്വയം പരിപാലിക്കാൻ കഴിവില്ലാത്ത അവസ്ഥയിലാണെങ്കിലും ജീവിതകാലം മുഴുവൻ ന്യായമായ വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ പാലിച്ച് പിന്തുണ നൽകണമെന്നും ജീവനാംശം നൽകുന്നില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഭർത്താവിനെതിരെ ക്രിമിനൽ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കാമെന്നും വിധിയിലുണ്ട്.

    വിധി ഉപസംഹരിക്കുന്നതിങ്ങനെയാണ്: സി.ആർ.പി.സി 125ാം വകുപ്പ് മുസ്‍ലിംകളടക്കം വിവാഹിതരായ രാജ്യത്തെ മുഴുവൻ സ്ത്രീകൾക്കും ബാധകമാണ്. 125ാം വകുപ്പ് മുസ്‍ലിംകൾ ഒഴികെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിവാഹമോചിതരായ സ്ത്രീകൾക്കും ബാധകമാണ്. സ്പെഷൽ മാര്യേജ് ആക്ട് പ്രകാരം വിവാഹവും വിവാഹമോചനവും നടത്തിയ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീകളെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് സി.ആർ.പി.സി 125ാം വകുപ്പും ബാധകമാണ്. ഇവർക്ക് സ്പെഷൽ മാര്യേജ് ആക്ട് പ്രകാരമുള്ള പ്രതിവിധികൾക്ക് പുറമെയാണിത്. ഒരു മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീ മുസ്‍ലിം ലോ പ്രകാരം വിവാഹവും വിവാഹമോചനവും നടത്തിയാൽ അവർക്ക് 125ാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരവും 1986ലെ ആക്ട് പ്രകാരവുമുള്ള പ്രതിവിധികളും ബാധകമാവും. സ്ത്രീകളുടെ സൗകര്യാനുസാരം ഏതെങ്കിലും ഒരു നിയമപ്രകാരമോ അതല്ല രണ്ട് നിയമങ്ങൾ പ്രകാരമോ ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്താം. കാരണം, 1986ലെ ആക്ട് 125ാം വകുപ്പിനോടുള്ള അവഹേളനമല്ല; മറിച്ച്, അതിനോടൊപ്പം അധികമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കാനുള്ളതാണ്. 1986ലെ ആക്ടിലെ പ്രതിവിധികളും 125ാം വകുപ്പും ഒരു മുസ്‍ലിം വിവാഹമോചിത ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തിയാൽ 1986ലെ ആക്ടിലെ വിശദീകരണപ്രകാരം 1986ലെ ആക്ടിലെ നിയമപ്രകാരമുള്ള ഓർഡറാണ് നിലനിൽക്കുക എന്ന് 127(3)(4)ൽതന്നെ കാണാം. ഒരു മുസ്‍ലിം വിവാഹമോചിത 1986ലെ ആക്ട് പ്രകാരമാണ് അപേക്ഷ കൊടുത്തതെങ്കിൽ അതുപ്രകാരംതന്നെയാണ് മേൽ കേസ് തീർപ്പുകൽപിക്കേണ്ടത്.

    2019ലെ നിയമ പ്രകാരം നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായാണ് വിവാഹമോചനമെങ്കിൽ മേൽ ആക്ടിലെ അഞ്ചാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരം ഉപ ജീവനത്തിലുള്ള അലവൻസ് കിട്ടാൻ അവർക്കർഹതയുണ്ട് എന്നതിന് പുറമെ 125ാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരമുള്ള പ്രതിവിധിക്കും അർഹയാണ്. 125ാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരം ബോധിപ്പിച്ച അപേക്ഷ നിലവിലിരിക്കെ ഒരു സ്ത്രീ വിവാഹമോചിതയാക്കപ്പെട്ടാൽ അവർക്ക് അതേ വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരം ബോധിപ്പിച്ച അപേക്ഷയുമായിത്തന്നെ മുന്നോട്ടുപോവുകയോ 2019ലെ ആക്ടിലെ വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ പ്രകാരം അപേക്ഷ കൊടുക്കുകയോ ചെയ്യാം. 2019ലെ ആക്ടിലെ വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ സി.ആർ.പി.സി 125ാം വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരമുള്ള പ്രതിവിധിക്ക് പുറ​മെ അഡീഷനലായിട്ടുള്ളതാണ്. അല്ലാതെ ആയതിന് അവഹേളനമായി വന്നതല്ല എന്നീ കാര്യങ്ങൾ പറഞ്ഞുകൊണ്ടാണ് കേസ് തള്ളിക്കൊണ്ടുള്ള ഉത്തരവ് കോടതി പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    1986ലെ നിയമപ്രകാരം കിട്ടുന്ന അവകാശങ്ങൾക്ക് പുറമെ രാജ്യത്തെ മറ്റു സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് കിട്ടുന്ന അവകാശങ്ങളും മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ലഭിക്കുമെന്നാണ് ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ കോടതിവിധി ഉറപ്പുനൽകുന്നത്. ‘‘ത്വലാഖ് ചെയ്യപ്പെടുന്ന സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ന്യായപ്രകാരം ജീവിതവിഭവം നൽകേണ്ടതാണ്, അത് ഭയഭക്തിയുള്ളവരുടെ ബാധ്യതയത്രെ’’ എന്ന വിശുദ്ധ ഖുർആൻ (2:241)അനുശാസനയാണ് 1986ലെ നിയമത്തിൽ പ്രത്യേകം എടുത്തുചേർത്തിട്ടുള്ളത്. സാധാരണഗതിയിൽ മറ്റു വിവാഹമോചിതർക്ക് മാസത്തിൽ കിട്ടാൻ അർഹതപ്പെട്ട സംഖ്യയുടെ 10 വർഷത്തെ സംഖ്യയെങ്കിലും ക ണക്കിലെടുത്തായിരിക്കണം 1986ലെ ആക്ട് പ്രകാരം നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം കൊടുക്കേണ്ടതെന്ന് നിരവധി കോടതി വിധികളിൽ കാണാം.

    ഇന്ന് മറ്റു വിവാഹമോചിതകൾക്ക് കിട്ടേണ്ടുന്ന തുച്ഛമായ സംഖ്യ അനുവദിച്ചുകിട്ടണമെങ്കിൽതന്നെ വർഷങ്ങൾ കോടതികൾ കയറിയിറങ്ങണം. പക്ഷേ, വിവാഹമോചിതരായ മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീകൾ ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന സെക്ഷൻ 3 വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ അതിനെക്കാൾ എളുപ്പവും പ്രായോഗികവുമാണ്. കൂടാതെ 1986ലെ ആക്ടിലെ വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ പ്രകാരം മുസ്‍ലിം വിവാഹമോചിതക്ക് മറ്റു വിവാഹമോചിതരായ സ്ത്രീകളെക്കാളും എത്രയോ മടങ്ങ് നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം ഒറ്റത്തവണയായാണ് കിട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നതും.

    എന്നിരുന്നാലും, 1986ലെ ആക്ടിലെ വ്യവസ്ഥകളിൽ പല കോടതികളും ഇതിനകം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിച്ച പോരായ്മകൾ തിരുത്തിക്കൊണ്ടും മുസ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീ പുരുഷന്മാർ തമ്മിലെ നിക്കാഹ് അവർ തമ്മിലെ സ്നേഹവും പരസ്പര ബന്ധങ്ങളും ഊട്ടിയുറപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള പാവനമായ സിവിൽ കോൺട്രാക്ടാണ് എന്ന ആശയം നിലനിർത്തിക്കൊണ്ടും ആവശ്യമായ നിയമ ഭേദഗതികൾ കൊണ്ടുവരുകയും ഇത്തരം കേസുകൾ തീർപ്പാക്കുന്നതിലുള്ള നിലവിലുള്ള കാലതാമസം ഒഴിവാക്കുകയും കേസ് കൊടുക്കുമ്പോൾതന്നെ ഇടക്കാല നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം നൽകാനുള്ള വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ കൊണ്ടുവരുകയും ചെയ്താൽ ആ നിയമത്തിന്റെ അന്തസ്സത്ത കാത്തുസൂക്ഷിക്കാൻ കഴിയുമെന്നതിൽ സംശയമില്ല.

