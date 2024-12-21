Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 7:34 AM IST
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 8:26 AM IST

    മനുഷ്യപ്പറ്റും മരണക്കെണിയായി മാറുന്ന കാലം

    ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കൊല്ലം തങ്കശേരി സ്വദേശി വാർഷിക ലീവ് കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങുമ്പോഴാണ് ഒരു സുഹൃത്ത് ബഹ്റൈനിലെ കൂട്ടുകാരന് നൽകാനായി അത്യാവശ്യ മരുന്നുകളുടെ പാക്കറ്റ് ഏൽപിച്ചത്. അതുമായി ബഹ്റൈൻ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തിയ ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ അധികൃതർ തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ചു.

    പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോൾ പാക്കറ്റിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിരോധനമുള്ള ട്രാൻക്വിലൈസേഴ്സ് ഇനത്തിൽ വരുന്ന മരുന്ന്. അറസ്റ്റിലായെന്ന് മാത്രമല്ല, 25 വർഷത്തേക്ക് തടവ് ശിക്ഷ വിധിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. അതോടെ കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ ഏകപ്രതീക്ഷയാണ് തകർന്നത്.

    ജയിൽ ജീവിതത്തിനിടെ രോഗിയായി മാറിയ ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന് മാപ്പ് നൽകണമെന്നഭ്യർഥിച്ച് സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകർ പലതവണ അപേക്ഷ നൽകിയെങ്കിലും മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കേസായതിനാൽ നിരസിക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ഒടുവിൽ രോഗാവസ്ഥ കനത്ത ഘട്ടത്തിലാണ് 2022ൽ മോചനം ലഭിച്ചത്.

    അജ്മാനിൽ താമസക്കാരനായ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടില്‍ പോയി വന്നപ്പോൾ ബന്ധുവിനായി കൊണ്ടുവന്ന മരുന്നുകളിലൊന്ന് യു.എ.ഇയിൽ നിരോധിച്ച ഗണത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ടതായിരുന്നു. ഡോക്ടറുടെ കുറിപ്പടിയുണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെങ്കിലും നിയമക്കുരുക്കായി. വൻതുക പിഴ ചുമത്തപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്തു

    പ്രവാസികൾ അവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് നാട്ടിൽനിന്ന് മടങ്ങാൻ ഒരുങ്ങുമ്പോഴായിരിക്കും സുഹൃത്തിനോ ബന്ധുവിനോ അടിയന്തര ആവശ്യത്തിനുള്ള മരുന്ന് കൊണ്ടുവരാമോ എന്നചോദ്യവുമായി വേണ്ടപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ വിളിയെത്തുന്നത്.

    പ്രമേഹം, രക്തസമ്മർദം, ഹൃദ്രോഗം എന്നിവക്ക് പതിവായി കഴിക്കുന്ന മരുന്നോ ആയുർവേദ-ഹോമിയോ മരുന്നുകളോ ഒക്കെയാവാം ഇങ്ങനെ ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്നത്. പ്രവാസിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യത്തെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള അങ്കലാപ്പിൽ മരുന്ന് കൊണ്ടുപോവാനുള്ള ആവശ്യത്തോട് ആരും ‘നോ’ പറയാറില്ല. എന്നാൽ, ഈ മരുന്നുകൾ കൊണ്ടുവരുമ്പോഴുമുണ്ട് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങൾ.

    മുൻകാലങ്ങളിൽ, എല്ലാ മരുന്നുകളും പെട്ടിയിലാക്കി കൊണ്ടുവരാമായിരുന്നുവെങ്കിൽ ഇന്ന് മെഡിക്കൽ ഡ്രഗ്സിലും കൃത്യമായ നിയമനിർദേശങ്ങളുണ്ട്. മാനസികരോഗം, ന്യൂറോ സംബന്ധമായ ചികിത്സ തുടങ്ങിയവക്ക് നാട്ടിലെ ഡോക്ടർമാർ എഴുതുന്ന വലിയൊരു അളവ് മരുന്നുകളും ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിരോധിത പട്ടികയിലുള്ളതാണ്.

    ഇത്തരത്തിലെ സൈകോആക്ടീവ്, സൈകോട്രോഫിക് മരുന്നുകളുടെ പേരുവിവരങ്ങൾ വിവിധ ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളുടെ ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം, സർക്കാർ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ സർവിസ് വിഭാഗങ്ങൾ വെബ്സൈറ്റ് വഴിയും പൊതുജന ശ്രദ്ധയിലെത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് മരുന്നുമായി പുറപ്പെടുന്നവർ ഡോക്ടറുടെ കുറിപ്പടി ഉണ്ടെങ്കില്‍പോലും മരുന്നിന് നിരോധമുണ്ടോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കണമെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി പ്രതിനിധികൾ നിര്‍ദേശിക്കുന്നു.

    യു.എ.ഇയിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവർ www.u.ae/en/information-and-services എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റും ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് വരുന്നവർ www.moph.gov.qa എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റും മറ്റു രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കാർ അതാത് രാജ്യങ്ങളുടെ യാത്രാ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെക്കുന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളും ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അറിയിപ്പുകളും പരിശോധിക്കണം.

    മരുന്നുകൾ സ്വന്തം ആവശ്യത്തിന് മാത്രം

    മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ ആവശ്യത്തിനുള്ള മരുന്നുകൾ കുറിപ്പടികൾ സഹിതം പലരും കൊണ്ടുപോവുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ചില രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ ഇത് നിയമവിധേയമല്ല. സ്വന്തം ആവശ്യത്തിനല്ലാത്ത മരുന്നുകൾ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നതിൽ ഖത്തർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ചില രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളുണ്ട്.

    ഒരുമാസത്തേക്കുള്ള മരുന്നു കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ നാട്ടിലെ ഡോക്ടറുടെ കുറിപ്പും ഒന്നിൽ കൂടുതൽ മാസത്തേക്കാണെങ്കിൽ ഖത്തറിലെ ഡോക്ടറുടെ കുറിപ്പും വേണമെന്ന് പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിക്കുന്നു. സാധാരണ ഉപയോഗത്തിനുള്ള മരുന്നുകൾ പരമാവധി മൂന്നുമാസത്തേക്ക് മാത്രമേ കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ അനുവദിക്കുകയുള്ളൂ. ഖത്തർ, യു.എ.ഇ, സൗദി, കുവൈത്ത് തുടങ്ങിയ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും ഈ നിർദേശമുണ്ട്.

    ഒരുവർഷത്തേക്കും ആറു മാസത്തേക്കും കണക്കാക്കി മരുന്നുകൾ യാത്രയിൽ കരുതുന്നത് നിരുത്സാഹപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണ് അധികൃതരും ആരോഗ്യ വിദഗ്ധരും. ഇത് യാത്രകളിൽ പ്രശ്നമുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് മാത്രമല്ല, മരുന്നിന്റെ ഗുണനിലവാരത്തെയും ബാധിക്കുമെന്ന് ഫാർമസ്യൂട്ടിക്കൽ മേഖലയിലുള്ളവരും സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. ആൽക്കഹോൾ അംശങ്ങളുള്ള ആയുർവേദ, ഹോമിയോ മരുന്നുകൾ കരുതുന്നതും നിയമനടപടികളിലേക്ക് വഴിവെച്ചേക്കാമെന്ന് നിയമവിദഗ്ധർ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകുന്നു.

    ലഹരിയടിച്ചത് നാട്ടിൽ; പിടിച്ചത് അബൂദബിയിൽ

    യു.എ.ഇയിൽ ​ജോലിയന്വേഷിച്ചെത്തിയ എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിയായ 19 കാരൻ മൂന്നാം ദിവസം ജയിലിലായ സംഭവം ഇങ്ങനെ: പനി ബാധിച്ച് തലകറങ്ങി വീണ ഇയാൾ അബൂദബി ശൈഖ് ശഖ്‌ബൂത്ത് മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റിയിൽ ചികിത്സതേടി.ആശുപത്രിയിൽ വെച്ച് മൂത്ര പരിശോധനയിൽ ലഹരിയുടെ സാന്നിധ്യം കണ്ടെത്തിയതോടെ കേസായി. രോഗം ഭേദമായശേഷം പൊലീസ് യുവാവിനെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.

    യു.എ.ഇക്ക് പുറത്തുനിന്നാണ് ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിച്ചതെന്ന യുവാവിന്‍റെ ന്യായം കോടതി അംഗീകരിച്ചില്ല. രാജ്യത്തിന് പുറത്തുവെച്ച് ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിച്ചതായി പരിശോധനയിൽ തെളിഞ്ഞാൽപോലും അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ജയിലിലടയ്ക്കാൻ വ്യവസ്ഥ ചെയ്യുന്നതാണ് യു.എ.ഇയിലെ നിയമം.

    രാജ്യത്തിനകത്തുവെച്ച് ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിച്ചാൽ ഒന്ന് മുതൽ അഞ്ചുവർഷം വരെയാണ് തടവ് ശിക്ഷ. ഇതിനു പുറമേ പിഴയും അടക്കണം. ലഹരിമരുന്ന് കച്ചവടക്കാർക്ക് 25 വർഷമാണ് തടവ് ലഭിക്കുക. ശിക്ഷ പൂർത്തിയായശേഷം നാടുകടത്തുകയും ചെയ്യും.

    ടി.​കെ. മ​നാ​ഫ്, ന​ജീം കൊ​ച്ചു​ക​ലു​ങ്ക്, ബി​നീ​ഷ് തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളോ​ടെ.... (തു​ട​രും)

