പയ്യന്നൂരിലെ യുവ വ്യാപാരി നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 11:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 11:57 AM IST
പയ്യന്നൂരിലെ യുവ വ്യാപാരി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Young businessman dies in Payyannur
തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ: പയ്യന്നൂർ ബസ് സ്റ്റാൻഡിലെ സുബി ഹോട്ടൽ ഉടമ മെട്ടമ്മൽ സ്വദേശി എൻ. നൂറുദ്ദീൻ (34) നിര്യാതനായി. മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് രണ്ടുദിവസമായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
പരേതനായ എം. അബ്സുസ്സലാം-എൻ.ഫാത്തിമ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: എം.ടി.പി. ഷഹാർബാന. മക്കൾ: ലന, ഷസ്മി. സഹോദരി: നൂറാബി. ഖബറടക്കം മെട്ടമ്മൽ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
