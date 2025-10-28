Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST

    വയനാട് സ്വദേശി മ​ത്രയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    വയനാട് സ്വദേശി മ​ത്രയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    മാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൻ

    മാ​ത്യു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​ത്ര: വ​യ​നാ​ട് മാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മാ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ന്‍‌ മാ​ത്യു(28) വി​നെ മ​ത്ര ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ഹൗ​സി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. വയനാട് സ്വദേശി മ​ത്രയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽമാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി എ​ട​പ്പാ​ടി കോ​ച്ചേ​രി വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ മാ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ന്‍-​എ​ല്‍സി ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്‌. ന​ട​പ​ടി ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് കൈ​ര​ളി മ​ത്ര പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Found DeadWayanad NativeMathrahObituary
