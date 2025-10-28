Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 12:44 PM IST
വയനാട് സ്വദേശി മത്രയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Wayanad native found dead in Mathra
മത്ര: വയനാട് മാനന്തവാടി സ്വദേശി മാര്ട്ടിന് മാത്യു(28) വിനെ മത്ര ഒമാന് ഹൗസിനടുത്തുള്ള താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. വയനാട് സ്വദേശി മത്രയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽമാനന്തവാടി എടപ്പാടി കോച്ചേരി വീട്ടില് മാര്ട്ടിന്-എല്സി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് കൈരളി മത്ര പ്രവര്ത്തകര് അറിയിച്ചു.
