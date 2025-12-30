Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    അ​ൽ​ഖൂ​ദി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് വ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ആ​യി​ഷ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ​ഖൂ​ദി​ൽ​റോ​ഡ് മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്ക​വെ, വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് വ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​രി​ച്ചു. സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ത്തേ​രി കു​പ്പാ​ടി ചെ​മ്പ​പ​ള്ളി ആ​യി​ഷ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ആ​ണ് (52) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11.30 ഓ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. 16 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ​ഖൂ​ദി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​യു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് ഹം​സ നേ​ര​ത്തെ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി എം​ബാം ചെ​യ്ത മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്-​കൊ​ച്ചി ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

