Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 10:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 10:56 AM IST
അൽഖൂദിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് വയനാട് സ്വദേശിനി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Wayanad native dies after being hit by vehicle in Alqud
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്തിലെ അൽഖൂദിൽറോഡ് മുറിച്ചുകടക്കവെ, വാഹനമിടിച്ച് വയനാട് സ്വദേശിനിയായ പ്രവാസി മരിച്ചു. സുൽത്താൻ ബത്തേരി കുപ്പാടി ചെമ്പപള്ളി ആയിഷ അബൂബക്കർ ആണ് (52) മരിച്ചത്. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11.30 ഓടെയാണ് അപകടം. 16 വർഷമായി അൽഖൂദിൽ ഒമാനിയുടെ വീട്ടിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.
ഭർത്താവ് ഹംസ നേരത്തെ മരണപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. ആശുപത്രി നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി എംബാം ചെയ്ത മയ്യിത്ത് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ മസ്കത്ത്-കൊച്ചി ഒമാൻ എയർ വിമാനത്തിൽ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story