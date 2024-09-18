Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    18 Sep 2024 8:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 8:22 AM GMT

    വി.കെ യൂസുഫ് ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    വി.കെ യൂസുഫ് ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി
    കോഴിക്കോട്: വെള്ളിമാട്കുന്ന് എൻ.ജി.ഒ ക്വാർട്ടേഴ്സ് വടക്കേ കാഞ്ഞിരത്തിങ്ങൽ യൂസുഫ് ഹാജി (63) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത്. മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ വാരിസ്, മുഹമ്മദ് ഷഫീഖ്, ഹസ്ന. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷുക്കൂർ, ആയിഷ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മൊയ്തീൻ കോയ ഹാജി, അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് ഹാജി, കുഞ്ഞീബി, കുഞ്ഞാത്ത, പരേതയായ സഫിയ,

    മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകന്നേരം നാലിന് കാഞ്ഞിരത്തിങ്ങൽ ജുമുഅത്ത് പള്ളിയിൽ.

    News Summary - VK Yousuf Haji passed away
