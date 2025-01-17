Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    17 Jan 2025 1:19 PM IST
    17 Jan 2025 1:19 PM IST

    വിമല നിര്യാതയായി

    Vimala death
    വടകര: ഇരിങ്ങൽ ശ്രീനികേതനത്തിൽ പി.എം. വിമല (77) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ ഇരിങ്ങൽ അധികാരി കുഞ്ഞുണ്ണി നായരുടെയും കല്യാണിയമ്മയുടെയും മകളാണ്. ഭർത്താവ്: ഒഞ്ചിയം എം.ആർ. നാരായണക്കുറുപ്പിന്റെ മകൻ പരേതനായ എ.എം. പ്രഭാകരൻ.

    മക്കൾ: അഭിലാഷ്, അഞ്ജലി (ഇമാഗോ, എറണാകുളം). മരുമകൻ: അഭിലാഷ് പി. നായർ (എകരൂൽ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: രാഘവക്കുറുപ്പ്, ധന്യമാലിനി, പരേതരായ കുഞ്ഞികൃഷ്ണക്കുറുപ്പ്, പത്മനാഭക്കുറുപ്പ് (ഇരിങ്ങൽ പപ്പൻ), പദ്മിനിയമ്മ, രാധ അമ്മ, രാജക്കുറുപ്പ്.

    സംസ്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം വടകര ഇരിങ്ങൽ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

    Obituary
