വേലായുധൻ നിര്യാതനായി

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വേലായുധൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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തിരൂർ: പുറത്തൂർ ചിറയിൽ പരേതനായ കരിയന്റെ മകൻ വേലായുധൻ (79) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: മണി.
മക്കൾ: അമ്പിളി, രജീഷ്, രഞ്ജു, അജീഷ് (സബ് എഡിറ്റർ, മാധ്യമം).
മരുമക്കൾ: രവീന്ദ്രൻ, സതീശൻ, സുനിത, സുരഭി.
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതരായ രവി, ചന്ദ്രൻ. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30ന് പുറത്തൂർ ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
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