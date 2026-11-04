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Madhyamam
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    വേലായുധൻ നിര്യാതനായി

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    വേലായുധൻ നിര്യാതനായി
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    തിരൂർ: പുറത്തൂർ ചിറയിൽ പരേതനായ കരിയന്‍റെ മകൻ വേലായുധൻ (79) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: മണി.

    മക്കൾ: അമ്പിളി, രജീഷ്, രഞ്ജു, അജീഷ് (സബ് എഡിറ്റർ, മാധ്യമം).

    മരുമക്കൾ: രവീന്ദ്രൻ, സതീശൻ, സുനിത, സുരഭി.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതരായ രവി, ചന്ദ്രൻ. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30ന് പുറത്തൂർ ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

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