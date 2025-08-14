Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 2:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 2:46 PM IST

    വി.ഡി. രാജപ്പന്റെ ഭാര്യ അന്തരിച്ചു

    wife of VD Rajappan
    വി.ഡി. രാജപ്പന്റെ ഭാര്യ സുലോചന

    കോട്ടയം: പേരൂർ തച്ചനയിൽ പരേതനായ പ്രശസ്ത സിനിമാ താരം വി.ഡി. രാജപ്പന്റെ ഭാര്യ സുലോചന ടി. (69) നിര്യാതയായി. കോട്ടയം ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രി റിട്ട. ഹെഡ് നഴ്സായിരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചുമണിക്ക്. മക്കൾ: രാജേഷ് ആർ. (ക്ലറിക്കൽ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ്, എം.ജി യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി, കോട്ടയം), രാജീവ് ആർ. (മാക്സ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ ഡൽഹി)

    മരുമക്കൾ: മഞ്‌ജുഷ വി. രാജു, അനുമോൾ ആർ. (എയിംസ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ, ഡൽഹി). മാതാപിതാക്കൾ: പരേതരായ സി. തിരുവൻ, തങ്കമ്മ പേരൂർ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സുധാകരൻ ടി., വിജയൻ എൻ.ടി.

    X