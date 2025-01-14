Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 7:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 7:27 AM IST

    11വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല, യു.​പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    muhmd asam khan
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സം ഖാ​ൻ

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: 11വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​കാ​ത്ത ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് പ്ര​താ​പ്ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സം ഖാ​നാ​ണ് (67) ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല​മാ​യി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ന്​ സ​മീ​പം നാ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ സം​സ്ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജു​ബൈ​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സി​ങ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ൻ​സാ​രി മ​ന്ന​മ്പ​ത്ത് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പി​താ​വ്: അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ് ഖാ​ൻ, മാ​താ​വ്: സൈ​ബു​ന്നി​സ, ഭാ​ര്യ: യാ​സ്മീ​ൻ ബാ​നു.

    TAGS:jubailUP native diedObituary News
