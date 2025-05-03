അജ്ഞാതൻ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 May 2025 2:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 May 2025 2:35 PM IST
അജ്ഞാതൻ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Unknown found dead
ന്യൂമാഹി: കോപ്പാലം ബസ് സ്റ്റോപ്പിന് സമീപം പണിതീരാത്ത കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ വലത് ഭാഗത്തായി വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചോടെ അജ്ഞാതനായ മധ്യവയസ്കനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. നീല കളർ ലുങ്കിയും മെറൂൺ കളർ ഷർട്ടുമാണ് വേഷം.
ഉയരം 162 സെ.മി. ഇരുനിറം. ഇടത് കൈ മുട്ടിന് താഴെയായി ശിവലിംഗം പച്ച കുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. തിരിച്ചറിയുന്നവർ താഴെ കാണുന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം. ഫോൺ: 0490-2356688.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story