Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2025 5:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 5:29 PM IST

    ഉദുമ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഉദുമ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദുബൈ: കാസർഗോഡ്​ ഉദുമ മാങ്ങാട് അംബാപുരം റോഡില്‍ താമസിക്കുന്ന പാക്യാര മാങ്ങാടന്‍ ഹസൈനാറിന്റെയും റാഹിലയുടെയും മകന്‍ റകീബ് (25) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. ദുബൈയില്‍ ഒരു കമ്പനിയില്‍ അക്കൗണ്ടന്റായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. സഹോദരങ്ങള്‍: ഷഫീഖ്, തൗഫീഖ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ട് പോകുവാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചുവരുന്നതായി ദുബൈ കെ.എം.സി.സി വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Uduma native died at Dubai
