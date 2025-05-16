Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 May 2025 5:29 PM IST
16 May 2025 5:29 PM IST
ഉദുമ സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയില് നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Uduma native died at Dubai
ദുബൈ: കാസർഗോഡ് ഉദുമ മാങ്ങാട് അംബാപുരം റോഡില് താമസിക്കുന്ന പാക്യാര മാങ്ങാടന് ഹസൈനാറിന്റെയും റാഹിലയുടെയും മകന് റകീബ് (25) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ദുബൈയില് ഒരു കമ്പനിയില് അക്കൗണ്ടന്റായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. സഹോദരങ്ങള്: ഷഫീഖ്, തൗഫീഖ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ട് പോകുവാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചുവരുന്നതായി ദുബൈ കെ.എം.സി.സി വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
