Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകാരറ്റ് തൊണ്ടയിൽ...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jan 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jan 2025 11:59 AM IST

    കാരറ്റ് തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുരുങ്ങി രണ്ടര വയസുകാരി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാരറ്റ് തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുരുങ്ങി രണ്ടര വയസുകാരി മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    ചെന്നൈ : കാരറ്റ് തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുരുങ്ങി രണ്ടര വയസുകാരി മരിച്ചു. ചെന്നൈ വാഷർമെൻപെട്ടിലെ വിഗ്നേഷ് -പ്രമീള ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൾ ലതിഷ ആണ്‌ മരിച്ചത്.

    കൊരുക്കുപ്പെട്ടയിൽ പ്രമീളയുടെ വീട്ടിൽ വച്ച് കാരറ്റ് കഴിയുന്നതിനിടെ കഷ്ണം തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുരുങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Carrotaccidentnews
    News Summary - Two-and-a-half-year-old girl dies after carrot gets stuck in throat
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X