Madhyamam
    Trivandrum
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Oct 2024 5:50 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Oct 2024 5:50 PM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മസ്കത്ത്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വിഴിഞ്ഞത്തിനടുത്ത പുല്ലുവിളയിലെ ജോൺ വില്ലയിൽ ജോൺ ഫെർണാണ്ടസ് (84) ആണ് റൂവിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    സി.ആർ.പി.എഫ് റിട്ട ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ജോൺ ​​േഫ്ലാസ. മക്കൾ: സജി ജോൺ, സാജു ജോൺ, ജേക്കബ് ജോൺ (മൂവരും സെൻട്രൽ ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ ട്രേഡിങ് എൽ.എൽ.സി, ഹോണ്ട റോഡ് റൂവി), സിജു ജോൺ (ദുബൈ).

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

