കെ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 9:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 9:52 PM IST
കെ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - K.K. Abdul Khader passes away
Listen to this Article
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പേരൂർക്കട അമ്പലമുക്ക് എൻ.സി.സി റോഡ് കുളത്തുങ്കൽ ഹൗസിൽ കെ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ (92-റിട്ട. ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി) നിര്യാതനായി. ഇടുക്കി പെരുവന്താനം കുളത്തുങ്കൽ കുടംബാംഗമാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ജമീല (മധുരവീട്ടിൽ). മക്കൾ: നൗഷാദ്, സാജു, ഷമീം. മരുമക്കൾ: വഹീദ, ഷീബ, മൻസൂർ. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.15ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം പാളയം ജുമ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story