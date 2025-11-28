Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Trivandrum
    Posted On
    28 Nov 2025 9:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 9:52 PM IST

    കെ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ നിര്യാതനായി

    കെ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ നിര്യാതനായി
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ​പേരൂർക്കട അമ്പലമുക്ക് എൻ.സി.സി റോഡ് കുളത്തുങ്കൽ ഹൗസിൽ കെ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ (92-റിട്ട. ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി) നിര്യാതനായി. ഇടുക്കി പെരുവന്താനം കുളത്തുങ്കൽ കുടംബാംഗമാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ജമീല (മധുരവീട്ടിൽ). മക്കൾ: നൗഷാദ്, സാജു, ഷമീം. മരുമക്കൾ: വഹീദ, ഷീബ, മൻസൂർ. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.15ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം പാളയം ജുമ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    trivandrum Obituary
    News Summary - K.K. Abdul Khader passes away
