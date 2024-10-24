Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Trivandrum
    Posted On
    24 Oct 2024 7:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 7:09 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    ദ​ർ​ശ​ന അ​രു​ൺ
    ദ​ർ​ശ​ന അ​രു​ൺ

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം വ​ട്ടി​യൂ​ർ​ക്കാ​വ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദ​ർ​ശ​ന അ​രു​ൺ (39 ) ആ​ണ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യ​ത്.

    അ​ൽ നൂ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​യാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധി​ത​യാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് അ​രു​ൺ വി​ജ​യ്, മ​ക​ൻ റോ​ഹ​ൻ.

    Bahrain News Obituary News
    Former Bahraini expatriate passed away in Thiruvananthapuram
