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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightTrivandrumchevron_rightകെ. പത്മസേനൻ...
    Trivandrum
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2026 7:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2026 7:54 PM IST

    കെ. പത്മസേനൻ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കെ. പത്മസേനൻ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കെ. പത്മസേനൻ

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പേട്ട മൂന്നാം മനക്കൽ കെ. പത്മസേനൻ (77) നിര്യാതനായി. ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് അധ്യാപകനായി ജോലി തുടങ്ങിയ ഇദ്ദേഹം ദീർഘകാലം അബൂദബി എയർഫോഴ്സിൽ എയർ ട്രാഫിക് കൺട്രോളർ ആയിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ സത്യവതി (റിട്ടയേർഡ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫിസർ). മക്കൾ: അശ്വതി (ഡൽഹി), വൈദേഹി (നെതർലൻഡ്‌സ്‌). മരുമക്കൾ: എൻ പി ആഷ്‌ലി, പ്രണിത് തങ്കപ്പൻ. സംസ്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ച രണ്ടര മണിക്ക് മുട്ടത്തറ മോക്ഷകവാടത്തിൽ.

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    TAGS:Death NewsThiruvananthapuram
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