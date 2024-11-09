Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Thrissur
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 5:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 5:11 AM GMT

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ കൂ​ർ​ക്ക​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ക​റു​പ്പം​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (84) അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. വാ​പ്പു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ​യും ആ​മി​ന​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: പാ​ത്തു​മ്മ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റ​ഷീ​ദ്, റ​ഷി​യാ​ബി, റം​ലാ​ബി, റ​ഹ്മ​ത്ത്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ക​ബീ​ർ, സ​ലീം, സ​മീ​ർ. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം ബ​നി​യാ​സ് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Thrissur native died in Abu Dhabi
