Posted Ondate_range 9 Nov 2024 5:00 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Nov 2024 5:11 AM GMT
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Thrissur native died in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: തൃശൂർ കൂർക്കഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി കറുപ്പംവീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് (84) അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വാപ്പുട്ടിയുടെയും ആമിനയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: പാത്തുമ്മ. മക്കൾ: റഷീദ്, റഷിയാബി, റംലാബി, റഹ്മത്ത്. മരുമക്കൾ: കബീർ, സലീം, സമീർ. ഖബറടക്കം ബനിയാസ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
