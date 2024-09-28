Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightThrissurchevron_rightതൃശൂരിൽ യുവാവ്...
    Thrissur
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 4:19 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 4:19 PM GMT

    തൃശൂരിൽ യുവാവ് ജീവനൊടുക്കിയ നിലയിൽ; മൈക്രോ ഫിനാൻസ് സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്‍റെ ഭീഷണി മൂലമെന്ന് ആരോപണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തൃശൂരിൽ യുവാവ് ജീവനൊടുക്കിയ നിലയിൽ; മൈക്രോ ഫിനാൻസ് സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്‍റെ ഭീഷണി മൂലമെന്ന് ആരോപണം
    cancel

    തൃശൂർ: മൈക്രോ ഫിനാൻസ് സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്റെ ഭീഷണിയെ തുടർന്ന് യുവാവ് ജീവനൊടുക്കി. വിയൂർ സ്വദേശി രതീഷ് (42) ആണ് ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തത്. ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറായ രതീഷിനെ വീട്ടിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.

    രതീഷിന് മൈക്രോ ഫിനാൻസ് സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ നിന്നും ഭീഷണി ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് കുടുംബം ആരോപിച്ചു. ഏറെനാളായി വീട്ടിലെത്തിയും ഫോണിലൂടെയും ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു.

    സമ്മർദ്ദം സഹിക്കാതെയാണ് രതീഷ് ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തതെന്നാണ് കുടുംബം ആരോപിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹം ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:threatsuicide caseThrissur Newsmicrofinance institution
    News Summary - Threat of microfinance institution; A young man committed suicide in Thrissur
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick