Madhyamam
    Thrissur
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 1:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 1:27 AM GMT

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    പ്ര​ണ​വ്
    പ്ര​ണ​വ്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ഏ​ങ്ങ​ണ്ടി​യൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ച​ക്കാ​മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷൈ​ജു​വി​ന്‍റെ​യും മേ​നോ​ത്ത് പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ വ​ത്സ​ല​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ൻ പ്ര​ണ​വ് (24) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പ്ര​ണ​വ് സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ബ​നി​യാ​സ് പാ​ല​ത്തി​നു സ​മീ​പം അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    UAE News Obituary News Accident
