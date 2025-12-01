പുതിയവീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Dec 2025 8:02 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Dec 2025 8:02 AM IST
പുതിയവീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Puthiyaveettil muhammed passed away
Listen to this Article
തൃശൂർ: വാടാനപ്പള്ളിയിലെ ആദ്യകാല വ്യാപാരി തൃത്തല്ലൂർ വെസ്റ്റിൽ പുതിയവീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് (പോപ്പുലർ -93) നിര്യാതനായി. മർച്ചന്റ് അസോസിയേഷൻ സ്ഥാപകാംഗമാണ്. പോപ്പുലർ ടൈം ഹൗസ്, പോപ്പുലർ ഐ കെയർ എന്നിവയുടെ സ്ഥാപകനാണ്.
ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് തൃത്തല്ലൂർ കൊടുങ്ങൂപ്പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടക്കും. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ ആയിഷ. മക്കൾ: ജമീല, അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ, സൈനബ, അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, ഫൗസിയ, നുസൈബ. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ കരീം, ഫസീല, നാസർ, ഷീന, അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ, ജിബു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story