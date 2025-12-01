Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Thrissur
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2025 8:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2025 8:02 AM IST

    പുതിയവീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് നിര്യാതനായി

    Puthiyaveettil muhammed
    തൃശൂർ: വാടാനപ്പള്ളിയിലെ ആദ്യകാല വ്യാപാരി തൃത്തല്ലൂർ വെസ്റ്റിൽ പുതിയവീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് (പോപ്പുലർ -93) നിര്യാതനായി. മർച്ചന്‍റ്​ അസോസിയേഷൻ സ്ഥാപകാംഗമാണ്. പോപ്പുലർ ടൈം ഹൗസ്, പോപ്പുലർ ഐ കെയർ എന്നിവയുടെ സ്ഥാപകനാണ്.

    ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് തൃത്തല്ലൂർ കൊടുങ്ങൂപ്പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടക്കും. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ ആയിഷ. മക്കൾ: ജമീല, അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ, സൈനബ, അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, ഫൗസിയ, നുസൈബ. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ കരീം, ഫസീല, നാസർ, ഷീന, അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ, ജിബു.

    ThrissurObituary
    News Summary - Puthiyaveettil muhammed passed away
