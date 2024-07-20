റോസി ടീച്ചർ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 July 2024
20 July 2024
റോസി ടീച്ചർ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
പാവറട്ടി (തൃശ്ശൂർ): പരേതനായ അക്കര വർഗീസ് മാസ്റ്ററുടെ ഭാര്യയും ചിറ്റാട്ടുകര സെന്റ് സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ സ്കൂൾ റിട്ട. അധ്യാപികയുമായ റോസി നിര്യാതയായി.
സംസ്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് പാവറട്ടി സെന്റ് ജോസഫ് ദേവാലയ സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ. മക്കൾ: ആലീസ് (ടീച്ചർ), മേരീസ്, ജോവീസ് (ബഹ്റൈൻ). മരുമക്കൾ: ജോഷി (ഔഷധി, തൃശ്ശൂർ), ജോഷി ഒരുമനയൂർ (ബിസിനസ്), മഞ്ജു (വിപ്രോ, ബഹറൈൻ).
