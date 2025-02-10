Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Thrissur
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 7:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 7:45 AM IST

    ‘മാധ്യമം’ മുൻ റിപ്പോർട്ടർ എം. സക്കീർ ഹുസൈൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    m sakkeer hussain 987687
    തൃശൂർ: ‘മാധ്യമം’ മുൻ സീനിയർ റിപ്പോർട്ടറും കൂർക്കഞ്ചേരി മുതൽപേർ ഹൗസിൽ പരേതരായ മീരാ ഹുസൈന്റെയും നൂർജഹാന്റെയും മകനുമായ എം. സക്കീർ ഹുസൈൻ (60) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: എ. അമീന. മക്കൾ: ഇഷാർ ഹുസൈൻ (ദുബൈ), ഇർഫാൻ ഹു​സൈൻ, ഇഹ്സാന ഹുസൈൻ. മരുമകൾ: ആയിഷ സനം. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജന്നത്ത് ബാനു, സഫർ ഹു​സൈൻ, സജീദ് ഹുസൈൻ.

    ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30ന് കാളത്തോട് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    TAGS:M Sakkeer Hussain
    News Summary - Obituary Madhyamam retired senior reporter M Sakkeer Hussain
