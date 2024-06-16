Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 3:42 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 3:42 PM GMT
എടക്കഴിയൂർ സ്വദേശി മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - malayali died in makkah
ചാവക്കാട്: എടക്കഴിയൂർ സ്വദേശി മക്കയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എടക്കഴിയൂർ സീതി സാഹിബ് ഹൈസ്കൂളിന് കിഴക്ക് കുളങ്ങത്തയിൽ മൊയ്തുണ്ണിയുടെ മകൻ ശംസുദ്ദീനാണ് (60) മരിച്ചത്. ഹജ്ജ് കർമ്മങ്ങൾക്കു ശേഷം ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം അഞ്ചോടെയാണ് മരണം.
സർക്കാറിൻ്റെ ഹജ്ജ് ക്വാട്ടയിലാണ് ശംസുദ്ദീൻ മക്കയിൽ പോയത്. ഭാര്യ: സുഹറ. മക്കൾ : ഷെറിൻ, ഷെഹഫീൻ, ഷാനിസ്. ഖബറടക്കം മക്കയിൽ.
