തിരുവില്വാമല കോരപ്പത്ത് കല്യാണികുട്ടി അമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

Posted Ondate_range 24 Feb 2026 12:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Feb 2026 12:23 PM IST
തിരുവില്വാമല കോരപ്പത്ത് കല്യാണികുട്ടി അമ്മ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Korappath Kalyanikuttiyamma passed away
തിരുവില്വാമല പാമ്പാടി ഐവർമഠത്തിലെ രമേഷ് കോരപ്പത്തിന്റെ മാതാവ് കോരപ്പത്ത് കല്യാണികുട്ടി അമ്മ (91) നിര്യാതയായി. ചെറുളങ്ങാട്ട് പരേതനായ രാമൻ നായരാണ് ഭർത്താവ്. മറ്റുമക്കൾ: നാരായണൻ, സരോജിനിക്കുട്ടി, ഇന്ദിര, രാധ, സതീദേവി, വിനോദിനി പരേതയായ വേണുഗോപാൽ. മരുമക്കൾ: ശിവശങ്കരൻ, കൊച്ചു, മോഹനൻ, രവികുമാർ, രവികുമാർ, ശുഭ. സംസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 6 മണിക്ക് പാമ്പാടി ഐവർ മഠത്തിൽ.
