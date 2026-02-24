Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Thrissur
    24 Feb 2026 12:23 PM IST
    24 Feb 2026 12:23 PM IST

    തിരുവില്വാമല കോരപ്പത്ത് കല്യാണികുട്ടി അമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

    തിരുവില്വാമല കോരപ്പത്ത് കല്യാണികുട്ടി അമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി
    കല്യാണികുട്ടി അമ്മ

    തിരുവില്വാമല പാമ്പാടി ഐവർമഠത്തിലെ രമേഷ് കോരപ്പത്തിന്‍റെ മാതാവ് കോരപ്പത്ത് കല്യാണികുട്ടി അമ്മ (91) നിര്യാതയായി. ചെറുളങ്ങാട്ട് പരേതനായ രാമൻ നായരാണ് ഭർത്താവ്. മറ്റുമക്കൾ: നാരായണൻ, സരോജിനിക്കുട്ടി, ഇന്ദിര, രാധ, സതീദേവി, വിനോദിനി പരേതയായ വേണുഗോപാൽ. മരുമക്കൾ: ശിവശങ്കരൻ, കൊച്ചു, മോഹനൻ, രവികുമാർ, രവികുമാർ, ശുഭ. സംസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 6 മണിക്ക് പാമ്പാടി ഐവർ മഠത്തിൽ.

