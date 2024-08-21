Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightThrissurchevron_rightജോസ് പായമ്മൽ...
    Thrissur
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 10:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 10:11 AM GMT

    ജോസ് പായമ്മൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജോസ് പായമ്മൽ അന്തരിച്ചു
    cancel

    തൃശൂർ: നാടക നടനും നാടകകൃത്തും സംവിധായകനുമായ ജോസ് പായമ്മൽ (90) അന്തരിച്ചു. 200 ലധികം നാടകങ്ങളിൽ അഭിനയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.30നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്. ഭാര്യ നാടക-സിനിമ അഭിനേത്രിയും നൃത്താധ്യാപകയുമായ കലാലയം രാധ. മകൻ: ലോന ബ്രിന്നർ. മരുമകൾ: സുനിത ബ്രിന്നർ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituary news
    News Summary - Jose Payammal passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick