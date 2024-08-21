ജോസ് പായമ്മൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 10:08 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 10:11 AM GMT
ജോസ് പായമ്മൽ അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Jose Payammal passed away
തൃശൂർ: നാടക നടനും നാടകകൃത്തും സംവിധായകനുമായ ജോസ് പായമ്മൽ (90) അന്തരിച്ചു. 200 ലധികം നാടകങ്ങളിൽ അഭിനയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.30നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്. ഭാര്യ നാടക-സിനിമ അഭിനേത്രിയും നൃത്താധ്യാപകയുമായ കലാലയം രാധ. മകൻ: ലോന ബ്രിന്നർ. മരുമകൾ: സുനിത ബ്രിന്നർ.
