Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    7 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    7 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അബൂദബി: രോഗ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശ്ശൂർ പെരിങ്ങോട്ടുകര കിഴക്കെനട പഴിനൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് നസീബ് ( 41) ആണ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച ഖബറടക്കും.

    അബൂദബിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിലെ ഐ.ടി ഡിപാർട്ട്മെന്‍റിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: അബ്ദുല്ല, മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ, ഭാര്യ: ബിയ നസീബ്, മക്കൾ: ആദിഷ്, സാസിഷ.

    Obituary
    News Summary - Thrissur native passed away in Abu Dhabi
