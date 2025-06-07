Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST
7 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur native passed away in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: രോഗ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശ്ശൂർ പെരിങ്ങോട്ടുകര കിഴക്കെനട പഴിനൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് നസീബ് ( 41) ആണ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിൽ എത്തിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച ഖബറടക്കും.
അബൂദബിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിലെ ഐ.ടി ഡിപാർട്ട്മെന്റിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: അബ്ദുല്ല, മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ, ഭാര്യ: ബിയ നസീബ്, മക്കൾ: ആദിഷ്, സാസിഷ.
