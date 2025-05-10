Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 3:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2025 3:23 PM IST

    തൂങ്ങുപാലയിൽ ജോസഫ് തോമസ് നിര്യാതനായി

    തൂങ്ങുപാലയിൽ ജോസഫ് തോമസ് നിര്യാതനായി
    ജോസഫ് തോമസ്

    റാന്നി: അടിച്ചിപ്പുഴ തൂങ്ങുപാലയിൽ ജോസഫ് തോമസ് (രാജു 70) നിര്യാതനായി. കുളത്തൂർ പ്രയർ മണ്ണാറശ്ശേരിയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗമായ എൽസമ്മ ജോസഫാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: ജെഫിൻ ജോസഫ് (ന്യൂസിലാൻഡ്), ജസ്റ്റിൻ ജോസഫ് (ആസ്‌ട്രേലിയ). മരുമക്കൾ: മീര ജോസഫ് (കുവൈത്ത്), സ്പനാ സക്കറിയ (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ).

    മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം നാല് മണിക്ക് വീട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുവരും. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ശുശ്രൂഷകൾക്ക് ശേഷം ഉച്ചതിരിഞ്ഞ് 3:30ക്ക് ഇൻഫന്റ് ജീസസ് ചർച്ച് സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ സംസ്‍കാരിക്കും.

    X