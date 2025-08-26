തിരുവാതിര കലാകാരി ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 Aug 2025 4:57 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Aug 2025 4:57 PM IST
തിരുവാതിര കലാകാരി ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Thiruvathira artist Gowrikutty Amma passes away
ആലുവ: തിരുവാതിര കലാകാരി കിഴക്കെ കടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ വെളിഞ്ഞിൽമന റോഡിൽ വടക്കേപറമ്പിൽ ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മ (83) നിര്യാതയായി. കിഴക്ക കടുങ്ങല്ലൂരിൽ തിരുവാതിര കളിയുടെ ആദ്യ പാഠം പകർന്നു നൽകിയത് ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മയാണ്.
ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ വെള്ളുക്കുഴി കൃഷ്ണൻ നായർ. മകൾ: രജിത. മരുമകൻ: പരേതനായ ശിവശങ്കരപിള്ള.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story