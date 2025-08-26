Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightതിരുവാതിര കലാകാരി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Aug 2025 4:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2025 4:57 PM IST

    തിരുവാതിര കലാകാരി ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    obituary
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തിരുവാതിര കലാകാരി ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മ

    ആലുവ: തിരുവാതിര കലാകാരി കിഴക്കെ കടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ വെളിഞ്ഞിൽമന റോഡിൽ വടക്കേപറമ്പിൽ ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മ (83) നിര്യാതയായി. കിഴക്ക കടുങ്ങല്ലൂരിൽ തിരുവാതിര കളിയുടെ ആദ്യ പാഠം പകർന്നു നൽകിയത് ഗൗരിക്കുട്ടി അമ്മയാണ്.

    ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ വെള്ളുക്കുഴി കൃഷ്ണൻ നായർ. മകൾ: രജിത. മരുമകൻ: പരേതനായ ശിവശങ്കരപിള്ള.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KochiLocal NewsLatest NewsObituary
    News Summary - Thiruvathira artist Gowrikutty Amma passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X