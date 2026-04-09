തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2026 10:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2026 10:49 AM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native dies in Riyadh
റിയാദ്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം വെമ്പായം പാലമൂട് സ്വദേശി സിദ്ധീഖ് മൻസിൽ ബാദുഷ പരീത് (66) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു.. സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ 20 വർഷത്തിലധികമായി ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്നു. ഈ മാസം 21-ന് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാൻ തയ്യാറെടുക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് മരണം. ജാസിയയാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: സിദ്ധീഖ്, ഷില്ലാജ് (റിയാദ്).
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