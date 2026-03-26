തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു

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Posted Ondate_range 26 March 2026 2:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 March 2026 2:25 PM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
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News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: തിരുവനന്തപ്പുരം പള്ളിനട പോത്തൻകോട് സ്വദേശി, വഹാബുദ്ധീൻ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് (64) മസ്കത്തിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടു. മയ്യിത്ത് ആമിറാത്ത് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ഐ.സി.എഫ് വെൽഫെയർ & സോഷ്യൽ സർവീസ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: രഹ്ന. മക്കൾ: റാബിയ ,റാജിയ, അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ്.
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