Posted Ondate_range 25 Oct 2024 6:36 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Oct 2024 6:36 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - The Indian was passed away in Bahrain
മനാമ: തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വെമ്പട്ട് കരീം നഗർ സ്വദേശി സുധീർ മാറമ്പള്ളി (40) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. ഭാര്യ: ഗിരിജ. ക്ലീനറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.
