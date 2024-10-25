Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:36 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    സു​ധീ​ർ
    സു​ധീ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. വെ​മ്പ​ട്ട് ക​രീം ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സു​ധീ​ർ മാ​റ​മ്പ​ള്ളി (40) ആ​ണ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഗി​രി​ജ. ക്ലീ​ന​റാ​യി ​ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsObituary News
