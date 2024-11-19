Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT
കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The expatriate of Kuwait was passed away in homeland
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസിയും കുമരനല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശിയുമായിരുന്ന സൈതലവി (നാഫി-44) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ സ്വാകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
കുവൈത്ത് തൃത്താല മണ്ഡലം കെ.എം.സി.സി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റും കുമരനെല്ലൂർ ഗ്ലോബൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായിരുന്നു. കുമരനല്ലൂർ പാടത്ത് ചീനിക്കപ്പറമ്പിൽ പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ്കുട്ടി ഹാജിയുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: മുബഷിറ. മക്കൾ: രിഹാൻ,ഫാത്തിമ, രിഫാൻ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story