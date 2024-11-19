Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    സൈ​ത​ല​വി
    സൈ​ത​ല​വി  

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും കു​മ​ര​ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സൈ​ത​ല​വി (നാ​ഫി-44) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വാ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് തൃ​ത്താ​ല മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും കു​മ​ര​നെ​ല്ലൂ​ർ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​മ​ര​ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ പാ​ട​ത്ത് ചീ​നി​ക്ക​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്കു​ട്ടി ഹാ​ജി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: മു​ബ​ഷി​റ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: രി​ഹാ​ൻ,ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, രി​ഫാ​ൻ.

    TAGS:ExpatriateKuwait NewsObituary News
    News Summary - The expatriate of Kuwait was passed away in homeland
