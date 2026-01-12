Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST
പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - The expatriate became a refugee in the country
അബൂദബി: ബിൻ ഹുസൈൻ കർട്ടൻ ഉടമ മുഹമ്മദ് (70) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പട്ടാമ്പി സ്വദേശിയാണ്. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. 50 വർഷമായി അബൂദബിയിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ്.
ഭാര്യമാർ: കദീജ, സഫിയ. മക്കൾ: ഹഫ്സത്, അഫ്സൽ, ആയിഷത്, ഫാസിൽ, ഫാഹിസ്, അഫ്സൽ, ഡോ. ഫാഹിമ, ഫാത്തിമ, ഹുസൈനത്. മരുമക്കൾ: ബീരാൻ കുട്ടി, അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ, റുമൈസ, ഷൈക.
