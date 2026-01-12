Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    12 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ബി​ൻ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ ക​ർ​ട്ട​ൻ ഉ​ട​മ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (70) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​ണ്. അ​സു​ഖ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 50 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​ണ്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ​മാ​ർ: ക​ദീ​ജ, സ​ഫി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹ​ഫ്സ​ത്, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ, ആ​യി​ഷ​ത്, ഫാ​സി​ൽ, ഫാ​ഹി​സ്, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ, ഡോ. ​ഫാ​ഹി​മ, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, ഹു​സൈ​ന​ത്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ബീ​രാ​ൻ കു​ട്ടി, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ, റു​മൈ​സ, ഷൈ​ക.

