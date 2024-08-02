തയ്യിൽ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Aug 2024 9:32 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Aug 2024 9:32 AM GMT
തയ്യിൽ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thayil Subramanian passed away
മൂഴിക്കൽ: തയ്യിൽ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ (79) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: തുളസി ദേവി. മക്കൾ: ദിലീഷ് കുമാർ, ലതിക, റജിന. മരുമക്കൾ: രാഘവൻ കോമട്ട് (എരഞ്ഞിക്കൽ), ജയരാജൻ (മാളിക്കടവ്), രേഷ്മ എം.പി. സഞ്ചയനം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച.
