Madhyamam
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 9:32 AM GMT
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 9:32 AM GMT

    തയ്യിൽ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    മൂഴിക്കൽ: തയ്യിൽ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ (79) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: തുളസി ദേവി. മക്കൾ: ദിലീഷ് കുമാർ, ലതിക, റജിന. മരുമക്കൾ: രാഘവൻ കോമട്ട് (എരഞ്ഞിക്കൽ), ജയരാജൻ (മാളിക്കടവ്), രേഷ്മ എം.പി. സഞ്ചയനം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച.

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - Thayil Subramanian passed away
