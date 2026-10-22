ഗ്യാസ് ടാങ്കറിൽ കാർ ഇടിച്ച് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

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ഗ്യാസ് ടാങ്കറിൽ കാർ ഇടിച്ച് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Student killed in car-tanker crash
മംഗളൂരു: ഗ്യാസ് ടാങ്കറിൽ കാർ ഇടിച്ചുകയറി വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. നെല്യാടിയിൽ ഫ്ലവേഴ്സ് ഹോട്ടൽ നടത്തുന്ന ജോജോ ടി ജോർജിന്റെ മകൻ അശ്വിൻ ജോജോ ജോർജാണ്(16) മരിച്ചത്.
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ മംഗളൂരു-ബംഗളൂരു ദേശീയപാതയിലെ കഡബയിലാണ് അപകടം. നെല്യാഡി കർബസങ്കക്ക് സമീപം റോഡരികിൽ നിർത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന ഗ്യാസ് ടാങ്കറിൽ കാർ ഇടിച്ചുകയറുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. അശ്വിൻ തൽക്ഷണം മരിച്ചു.
ഒന്നാം വർഷ പി.യു വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ് അശ്വിൻ ജോജോ ജോർജ്.
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