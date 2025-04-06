Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    6 April 2025 12:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    6 April 2025 12:51 PM IST

    കളമശേരി ഗവ. മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ഹോസ്റ്റലില്‍ വിദ്യാർഥി തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    ambili
    അമ്പിളി

    കളമശേരി: എറണാകുളം ഗവ.മെഡി കോളജ് ഹോസ്റ്റലിൽ വിദ്യാർഥി തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. മൂന്നാം വർഷ എംബിബിഎസ് വിദ്യാർഥി പി.പി. അമ്പിളി (25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കാസർകോട് തടിയൻ കൊവ്വാലിൽ പുതിയപുരയിൽ ചന്ദ്രന്റെയും ഗീതയുടെയും മകളാണ് അമ്പിളി. മുറിയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മറ്റ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾ ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11 ഓടെ ഷോപ്പിംങ് കഴിഞ്ഞ് വന്നപ്പോഴാണ് തൂങ്ങിയ നിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്. കളമശേരി പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

