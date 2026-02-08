Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 11:18 AM IST

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മ​ജീ​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​റും ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ മ​ജീ​ദ് മൂ​ത്തേ​ടം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു. 47 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യ​വെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. പി​താ​വ്: പാ​റ​മ്മ​ൽ കു​ഞ്ഞു​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, മാ​താ​വ്: മ​റി​യു​മ്മ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ജെ​സ്ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നെ​ദീ​ർ, നെ​ദ മോ​ൾ, നെ​ത്റാ​ൻ, ഹം​ദാ​ൻ.

    News Summary - Qatari expatriate dies in the country
