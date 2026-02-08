Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Feb 2026 11:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Feb 2026 11:18 AM IST
ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Qatari expatriate dies in the country
ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ കെ.എം.സി.സി നിലമ്പൂർ മണ്ഡലം മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി സംസ്ഥാന കൗൺസിലറും ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ മജീദ് മൂത്തേടം നാട്ടിൽ വെച്ച് മരിച്ചു. 47 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.
അസുഖബാധിതനായി നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയവെയാണ് മരണം. പിതാവ്: പാറമ്മൽ കുഞ്ഞുമുഹമ്മദ്, മാതാവ്: മറിയുമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: ജെസ്ന. മക്കൾ: നെദീർ, നെദ മോൾ, നെത്റാൻ, ഹംദാൻ.
