Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 3:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 3:55 AM GMT

    ശബരിമലയിൽ തീർഥാടകൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    ശബരിമല : ശബരിമലയിൽ തീർഥാടകൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. തമിഴ്നാട് കാഞ്ചീപുരം സ്വദേശി അൻബലഗൻ (65) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ മൂന്നുമണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ക്യൂ കോംപ്ലക്സിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ ഉടൻ സന്നിധാനം സർക്കാർ ഡിസ്പെൻസറിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    TAGS:Sabarimala
    News Summary - Pilgrim collapses and dies at Sabarimala
