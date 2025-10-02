Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    2 Oct 2025 10:56 AM IST
    വാലുമണ്ണിൽ വി.എൻ. കരുണാകരൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    Valumannil V.N. Karunakaran
    റാന്നി: കച്ചേരിത്തടം വാലുമണ്ണിൽ വി.എൻ. കരുണാകരൻ നിര്യാതനായി. സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12:30ന് വസതിയിൽ. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ മേക്കൊഴൂർ കൊയ്പ്പള്ളിൽ വിജയമ്മ, മക്കൾ ജയ, ജയൻ (എക്സ്. ആർമി), മരുമക്കൾ സതീഷ്കുമാർ (റിട്ട. എച്ച്.എം), സൗമ്യ (സ്റ്റാഫ് നഴ്സ്, റാന്നി താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രി). കൊച്ചുമക്കൾ: ജിഷ, ജിതിൻ, അനുഗ്രഹ്,അശ്വതി.

    TAGS:PathanamthittaranniObituary
    News Summary - Valumannil V.N. Karunakaran passes away
